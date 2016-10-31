Breaking News

Poster politics: Understanding the art of persuasion

By Carol A. Wells

Updated 8:08 AM ET, Tue November 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This poster by American artist Shepard Fairey immediately went viral after its release. It &quot;brilliantly captured the country&#39;s need for optimism and hopefulness after eight dismal years of George Bush II,&quot; according to Carol Wells, the founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Hope", by Shepard Fairey, 2008This poster by American artist Shepard Fairey immediately went viral after its release. It "brilliantly captured the country's need for optimism and hopefulness after eight dismal years of George Bush II," according to Carol Wells, the founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Countless people have appropriated Fairey&#39;s &quot;Hope&quot; poster for their own political purposes, including the Occupy Wall Street protest movement, which began in September 2011.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Occupy", by Shepard Fairey, circa 2011Countless people have appropriated Fairey's "Hope" poster for their own political purposes, including the Occupy Wall Street protest movement, which began in September 2011.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Fairey himself even used the style for causes he supported outside of politics, including animal rights.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Adopt", by Shepard Fairey, 2009Fairey himself even used the style for causes he supported outside of politics, including animal rights.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
LA-based street and sticker artist and DJ, ABCNT, used this striking poster to lend his support to Democratic Party candidate for U.S. President, Bernie Sanders, in 2016.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Bernie So Punk", by ABCNT, 2016LA-based street and sticker artist and DJ, ABCNT, used this striking poster to lend his support to Democratic Party candidate for U.S. President, Bernie Sanders, in 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Controversial artist Sabo, who has been criticized for posting inflammatory comments on social media, created this image in support of Republican Presidential contender Ted Cruz in 2015. Cruz&#39;s presidential campaign initially sold the poster and items with other images from Sabo through its online store, but eventually removed them following outcry over Sabo&#39;s sometimes racist statements.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
Ted Cruz, by SABO, 2015Controversial artist Sabo, who has been criticized for posting inflammatory comments on social media, created this image in support of Republican Presidential contender Ted Cruz in 2015. Cruz's presidential campaign initially sold the poster and items with other images from Sabo through its online store, but eventually removed them following outcry over Sabo's sometimes racist statements.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
One of several political posters to play on the well-known phrase &quot;Hail to the Chief&quot;, this rendering reflects the highly charged results of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/31/politics/bush-gore-2000-election-results-studies/&quot;&gt;2000 U.S. presidential election&lt;/a&gt;. Albert Gore, Jr. won the popular vote but lost the election to George W. Bush following a 36-day vote recount in the state of Florida. Katherine Harris, who certified the vote, was a principal fundraiser with the Florida Republican Party at the time while George W. Bush&#39;s brother, Jeb Bush, was the then governor of Florida.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Hail to the Thief", by Robbie Conal, 2001One of several political posters to play on the well-known phrase "Hail to the Chief", this rendering reflects the highly charged results of the 2000 U.S. presidential election. Albert Gore, Jr. won the popular vote but lost the election to George W. Bush following a 36-day vote recount in the state of Florida. Katherine Harris, who certified the vote, was a principal fundraiser with the Florida Republican Party at the time while George W. Bush's brother, Jeb Bush, was the then governor of Florida.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
This poster is a parody of an 1830 painting by French artist Eugène Delacroix, called &quot;Liberty Leading the People&quot;, which commemorates the July 1930 revolution in France. The poster features Geraldine Ferraro, the Democratic Party&#39;s Vice Presidential nominee, and Walter Mondale, the Presidential nominee, who is running to catch up. Mondale-Ferraro lost the election and Ronald Reagan was re-elected.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Liberty Mondale-Ferraro", Kip Overton, Montana Citizens for Liberty, Inc.,1984 This poster is a parody of an 1830 painting by French artist Eugène Delacroix, called "Liberty Leading the People", which commemorates the July 1930 revolution in France. The poster features Geraldine Ferraro, the Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee, and Walter Mondale, the Presidential nominee, who is running to catch up. Mondale-Ferraro lost the election and Ronald Reagan was re-elected.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Another take on &quot;Hail to the Chief,&quot; this poster features then U.S. Vice President, Spiro Agnew, and President Richard Nixon. Agnew resigned from office on October 10, 1973, after pleading no contest to charges of federal tax evasion. Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974 after being charged with high crimes and misdemeanors related to the 1972 &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/13/politics/watergate-counterfactual-naftali/&quot;&gt;Watergate&lt;/a&gt; scandal.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Jail to the Chief", by Vic Dinnerstein, circa 1968-1974 Another take on "Hail to the Chief," this poster features then U.S. Vice President, Spiro Agnew, and President Richard Nixon. Agnew resigned from office on October 10, 1973, after pleading no contest to charges of federal tax evasion. Nixon resigned on August 8, 1974 after being charged with high crimes and misdemeanors related to the 1972 Watergate scandal.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Shirley Chisolm was the first black woman elected to Congress (1968), as well as the first woman to run for the Democratic Party&#39;s presidential nomination. Chisholm was also the first black candidate for a major party&#39;s nomination for President of the United States.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Just once, let us pull all our different splinter groups together", Shirley Chisholm for President, 1972Shirley Chisolm was the first black woman elected to Congress (1968), as well as the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was also the first black candidate for a major party's nomination for President of the United States.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
In 1968, law professor and Black Panther Party communications secretary, Kathleen Cleaver and her husband, Eldridge Cleaver, both ran for political offices on the Peace and Freedom Party ticket. She ran for California State Assembly and finished third in a four-candidate race. He ran for President.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"1968: Ballot or the Bullet Kathleen Cleaver", Black Panther Party, 1968 In 1968, law professor and Black Panther Party communications secretary, Kathleen Cleaver and her husband, Eldridge Cleaver, both ran for political offices on the Peace and Freedom Party ticket. She ran for California State Assembly and finished third in a four-candidate race. He ran for President.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
The Peace &amp;amp; Freedom Party grew out of frustration and anger with the Democratic Party&#39;s support for the war in Vietnam and its failure to give greater support to the Civil Rights Movement. Officially founded in 1967, the party achieved ballot status in California, followed by other states, in 1968.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Had Enough?", Peace & Freedom Party, 1968 The Peace & Freedom Party grew out of frustration and anger with the Democratic Party's support for the war in Vietnam and its failure to give greater support to the Civil Rights Movement. Officially founded in 1967, the party achieved ballot status in California, followed by other states, in 1968.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
This image is of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon, who engaged in an impromptu heated debate about capitalism and communism during the grand opening ceremony of the American National Exhibition in Moscow in the summer of 1959. This photo of the discussion was republished in news media across the U.S. and helped put Nixon, who appears in the photo as a hard-nosed diplomat, into the White House.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"America Needs Nixon", Republican Party of Wisconsin, 1960 This image is of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and U.S. Vice President Richard Nixon, who engaged in an impromptu heated debate about capitalism and communism during the grand opening ceremony of the American National Exhibition in Moscow in the summer of 1959. This photo of the discussion was republished in news media across the U.S. and helped put Nixon, who appears in the photo as a hard-nosed diplomat, into the White House.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
Vito Anthony Marcantonio, a democratic socialist, was elected to numerous terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1930s until his defeat in the 1950 election, which was blamed on his refusal to support the Korean War. Depicted above him are U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia and Secretary of Agriculture and later U.S. Vice President, Henry Wallace.
Photos: U.S. Poster politics: A look through time
"Marcantonio Fights For You", American Labor Party, Circa 1940 Vito Anthony Marcantonio, a democratic socialist, was elected to numerous terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from the 1930s until his defeat in the 1950 election, which was blamed on his refusal to support the Korean War. Depicted above him are U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia and Secretary of Agriculture and later U.S. Vice President, Henry Wallace.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Hope by Shepard Faireyelectoral posters occupyelectoral posters adopt Bernie So Punk by ABCNTcruz by saboHail to the Thief by Robbie Conalelectoral poster libertyJail to the Chief by Vic Dinnersteinelection poster Shirley Chisholmelectoral posters ballot or bulletelection poster peace and freedomelectoral posters nixonelectoral posters marcantonio

Story highlights

  • Political posters remain one of the most effective and powerful tools for communicating with voters
  • They can hold leaders accountable, poke fun at people's weaknesses, and possibly even influence election outcomes

Carol A. Wells is the founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Political Graphics, an educational and research archive with more than 90,000 social movement and protest posters from around the world. www.politicalgraphics.org

(CNN)The pedestrian visual language of established party candidates makes the all too rare, visually adventurous political campaign posters memorable and effective.

The best ones that promote a candidate inspire hope and optimism. The best ones that oppose a candidate use humor or satire to critique the candidate for what they've done, or for what they promise or threaten to do.
    Supporters hold up a poster during a campaign rally by Bernie Sanders.
    Supporters hold up a poster during a campaign rally by Bernie Sanders.
    If you can laugh at someone, you can challenge them, and posters remain one of the most effective and powerful tools for holding political leaders accountable. They can make fun of their foibles, and spur activism around a wide range of causes.

    Graphic distinction

    To be frank, the vast majority of U.S. campaign posters are boring.
    Read More
    Most are simply a logo and text of the candidate's name, with or without a photo. If there is any graphic element, it is usually the U.S. flag or a deconstructed reference to the flag.
    A giant poster of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in the backyard of a supporter in West Des Moines, Iowa.
    A giant poster of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands in the backyard of a supporter in West Des Moines, Iowa.
    At best, it's the kind of simple statement that works to reinforce name recognition, whether on the convention floor or as a lawn sign. They can be easily read from afar, but add little to viewers' understanding of the candidate or the issues.
    Their purpose is to cajole people who may be undecided to vote for whoever seems to be the most popular candidate -- and the more signs out there, the more popular that candidate will appear.
    When street art meets politics
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    This controversial mural of US presidential nominee Hilary Clinton is by Australian street artist Lushsux. He recently modified the work to depict Clinton in a burqa.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    This controversial mural of US presidential nominee Hilary Clinton is by Australian street artist Lushsux. He recently modified the work to depict Clinton in a burqa.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Lushsux has also created this image of Melania Trump, wife of presidential nominee Donald Trump.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    Lushsux has also created this image of Melania Trump, wife of presidential nominee Donald Trump.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    A mural painted on a derelict building in Stokes Croft shows US presidential hopeful Donald Trump sharing a kiss with former London Mayor Boris Johnson, on May 24, 2016 in Bristol, England.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    A mural painted on a derelict building in Stokes Croft shows US presidential hopeful Donald Trump sharing a kiss with former London Mayor Boris Johnson, on May 24, 2016 in Bristol, England.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    A mural of US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is painted on a wall in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    A mural of US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is painted on a wall in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    The mural is a play on a famous work of art on the Berlin wall depicting Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and East German leader Erich Honecker sharing a kiss. The message below reads: &quot;My God, help me survive this deadly love.&quot;
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    The mural is a play on a famous work of art on the Berlin wall depicting Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and East German leader Erich Honecker sharing a kiss. The message below reads: "My God, help me survive this deadly love."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    French Artist JR captured a series of photographs of Palestinian and Israeli people that he met on his travels to the Middle East in 2005. In 2007, he plastered the images on walls in cities across Israel and Palestine.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    French Artist JR captured a series of photographs of Palestinian and Israeli people that he met on his travels to the Middle East in 2005. In 2007, he plastered the images on walls in cities across Israel and Palestine.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    Elusive street artist Banksy created this work in January 2016.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    Elusive street artist Banksy created this work in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The work takes aim at French authorities that used teargas and rubber bullets on a refugee camp earlier that month.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    The work takes aim at French authorities that used teargas and rubber bullets on a refugee camp earlier that month.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England on October 1 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
    Photos: When street art meets politics
    A Banksy mural depicting pigeons holding anti-immigration signs was destroyed by the local council in Clacton-on-Sea, England on October 1 after the council received complaints that the artwork was offensive.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    australian artist clinton muralmelania trump australia street artkissing mural trump johnsonPutin Trump Kissing Muralkissing mural berlin wall brezhnev honecker04_092-3-Face-2-Facebanksy new french embassy01 banksy london 0125Banksy Mural Clacton on Sea
    However, there is a dramatic distinction between the posters produced by the official campaigns, and those produced by a candidate's informal supporters.
    Official campaign posters tend to be graphically conservative and visually safe.
    Too many people -- especially in the U.S., where arts education has been reduced or eliminated from the school curriculum -- are uncomfortable or even threatened by any image that is not immediately understood or requires interpretation.
    Although great art intentionally pushes boundaries and challenges viewers' comfort levels, campaign posters need to convey stability and promote confidence.
    A caucus countdown poster at the Hillary Clinton Campaign field office in West Burlington, Iowa.
    A caucus countdown poster at the Hillary Clinton Campaign field office in West Burlington, Iowa.
    So it's not surprising that some of the best electoral posters do not support the establishment candidates who have the most to lose by looking too avant-garde or edgy.
    Whether a punk Bernie Sanders by ABCNT, or a tatted, buff and shirtless Ted Cruz by Sabo -- both of whom are anonymous street artists -- the most imaginative, provocative, and sometimes fun posters either support candidates seen as long shots, or oppose the nominees.

    History-changing visuals

    That said, there are exceptions, and at least one campaign poster is credited with helping change political history.
    Shepard Fairey's 2008 "Hope" poster brilliantly captured the country's need for optimism and hopefulness after eight dismal years of George Bush II.

      JUST WATCHED

      Shepard Fairey speaks about making his famous Obama poster

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Shepard Fairey speaks about making his famous Obama poster 01:28
    That the image immediately went viral is proof of the emotional connection it had with potential voters, especially youth. Many believe this poster inspired enough voters to give Obama the edge that he needed to win.
    Resonating beyond that campaign, the poster changed graphic design history.
    Countless politicians in subsequent U.S. elections scrambled to commission their own version of the now iconic "Hope" poster, while parodies were used to oppose candidates, with the word "Hope" transformed into "Nope" or "Dope." Parodies with the word "Grope" have recently gone viral in response to the infamous Trump tape.
    Hope, by Shepard Fairey.
    Hope, by Shepard Fairey.
    The artist himself also reused the design to promote causes ranging from Occupy Wall Street to animal rights.
    Fairey's highly recognizable style has also been adopted abroad in Europe, North Africa and Australia, primarily to oppose politicians in power but also to support diverse individuals and causes.
    Most notably, his style was appropriated by activists to support and express solidarity with Julian Assange, where "Hero" replaced "Hope," and Edward Snowden, where "Hope" was replaced by "Truth."
    Demonstrators hold up a poster depicting Edward Snowden in a 2014 demonstration in Berlin, Germany.
    Demonstrators hold up a poster depicting Edward Snowden in a 2014 demonstration in Berlin, Germany.
    Despite the modern technology that facilitates such appropriation, and the way the Internet is radically transforming how political graphics are disseminated, countless numbers of these posters are still being printed on paper.
    They will continue to be used for the foreseeable future, not only because Internet access is not available to everyone, but because people cannot raise up their computer monitors in a convention, carry them in a demonstration, plant them on their lawn, or paste them onto walls. 
    As long as people have political opinions, printed posters and their unique forms of art are a fundamental tool to express them.
    The Center for the Study of Political Graphics is an educational and research archive with more than 90,000 social movement and protest posters from around the world. The collection contains works from the 19th century to the present, and includes the largest collection of post WWII political posters in the U.S. Through traveling and online exhibitions, publications, workshops and internships, CSPG is reclaiming the power of art to educate and inspire people to action. Poster donations are welcome. www.politicalgraphics.org