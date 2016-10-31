Breaking News

Venezuela's Maduro sits down with opposition for first time in two years

By Euan McKirdy, Marilia Brocchetto and Rafael Romo, CNN

Updated 1:58 PM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venezuela&#39;s President Nicolas Maduro, before Vatican-backed talks between his government and opposition leaders.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, before Vatican-backed talks between his government and opposition leaders.

Story highlights

  • NEW: US diplomat is traveling to Caracas in support of ongoing talks
  • Vatican-backed reconciliation talks between Venezuelan government and opposition have concluded

(CNN)Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his political foes are making progress on getting the country back on track, with some help from a group of international mediators.

The Venezuelan government and the Democratic Unity Board, the political coalition that includes several opposition parties, sat down Sunday in a long-overdue attempt to find areas of compromise for the beleaguered Latin American country.
    Venezuelan protesters and police clash for second day
    Venezuelan protesters and police clash for second day

      JUST WATCHED

      Venezuelan protesters and police clash for second day

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Venezuelan protesters and police clash for second day 01:40
    The president, who has overseen one of the worst recessions in living memory, engaged in talks with his political opponents for the first time in over two years. During that time, several bipartisan subcommittees were created.
    Meeting for the first time since April 2014, Maduro shook hands with Jesus Torrealba, secretary general of the Democratic Unity Board (MUD). The meeting was facilitated by the Vatican, among other parties.
    "The only alternative is dialogue," Maduro said before the talks began. "We have come prepared to listen and hopefully to be heard and to find topics of agreement for the interests of the majority of the country. I think it isn't the time for long speeches but rather to assume a deep commitment."
    The face of hunger in Venezuela
    The face of hunger in Venezuela
    Read More
    He continued, "I assume the deepest commitment to this process of dialogue that kicks off today. I thank the MUD for being here and I hope we will make the best, and greatest efforts to advance gradually and steadily."
    Venezuela protests: Officer killed, dozens reported injured

    Bipartisan working groups formed

    Venezuela opposition: Government violating constitution
    Venezuela opposition: Government violating constitution

      JUST WATCHED

      Venezuela opposition: Government violating constitution

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Venezuela opposition: Government violating constitution 05:18
    During Sunday's talks the parties agreed to set up several task forces to address some of the country's biggest issues, including the economy, human rights and electoral matters.
    These subcommittees will be led by independent observers and will be made up by members of the opposition and the government.
    Vatican called in to mediate in Venezuela talks

    Rhetoric to be 'toned down'

    Protesters storm Venezuela&#39;s assembly
    venezuela congress protests assembly_00001023

      JUST WATCHED

      Protesters storm Venezuela's assembly

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Protesters storm Venezuela's assembly 01:20
    The talks, which lasted well into Sunday night and Monday morning, took place in Caracas. They were originally planned to be held on an island off the coast of Venezuela, Margarita Island, but were relocated to the capital at the request of the opposition.
    The two sides have agreed to "tone down" the political rhetoric and anger against each other.
    Abandoned: The four-legged victims of Venezuela&#39;s economic crisis
    The four-legged victims of Venezuela's economic crisis
    Torrealba said that his coalition intended to "fight for the Venezuelan people." He also said he attended the meeting with Maduro because of the Vatican's invitation.
    "We talked about the hunger, we talked about the lack of medicine, we talked about the urgent necessity of a humanitarian channel to help solve the drama of the Venezuelan people," he said.
    One prominent Maduro opponent, Voluntad Popular (Popular Will), declined to attend, saying that the government has "not improved the conditions to start a true dialogue," and will push ahead with its plan to start an impeachment trial for the embattled president.
    Venezuela halts effort to recall president
    An opposition deputy struggles while pro-government supporters force their way to the National Assembly during an extraordinary session called by opposition leaders in Caracas on October 23. The National Assembly has voted to ask Maduro to appear for questioning next week so it can determine whether to recommend he be removed from office by the nation&#39;s Supreme Court.
    Photos:
    An opposition deputy struggles while pro-government supporters force their way to the National Assembly during an extraordinary session called by opposition leaders in Caracas on October 23. The National Assembly has voted to ask Maduro to appear for questioning next week so it can determine whether to recommend he be removed from office by the nation's Supreme Court.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro wave flags and shout as they force their way into the National Assembly floor during a meeting of the opposition-led congress in Caracas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The four-hour extraordinary session was interrupted for about 30 minutes after government supporters breached security and threatened lawmakers on the National Assembly floor.
    Photos:
    Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro wave flags and shout as they force their way into the National Assembly floor during a meeting of the opposition-led congress in Caracas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The four-hour extraordinary session was interrupted for about 30 minutes after government supporters breached security and threatened lawmakers on the National Assembly floor.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Opposition deputies raise their hands while voting to open a political trial against President Nicolas Maduro. A majority of lawmakers voted in favor of a motion to launch a &quot;political and criminal trial&quot; after his government blocked their drive for a referendum on removing him.
    Photos:
    Opposition deputies raise their hands while voting to open a political trial against President Nicolas Maduro. A majority of lawmakers voted in favor of a motion to launch a "political and criminal trial" after his government blocked their drive for a referendum on removing him.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    The Vatican&#39;s representative, Monsignor Emir Paul Tscherrig, speaks during a meeting in Caracas on October 24.
    Photos:
    The Vatican's representative, Monsignor Emir Paul Tscherrig, speaks during a meeting in Caracas on October 24.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Supporters of Maduro break the gate and force their way to the National Assembly during an extraordinary session called by opposition leaders. Each side accuses the other of staging a coup in the country, which is in the midst of economic and political strife.
    Photos:
    Supporters of Maduro break the gate and force their way to the National Assembly during an extraordinary session called by opposition leaders. Each side accuses the other of staging a coup in the country, which is in the midst of economic and political strife.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro&#39;s government, led by Lilian Tintori, wife of imprisoned opposition Leopoldo Lopez, gather to protest the suspension of the recall referendum.
    Photos:
    Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro's government, led by Lilian Tintori, wife of imprisoned opposition Leopoldo Lopez, gather to protest the suspension of the recall referendum.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    On September 7, the country&#39;s opposition called for new nationwide protests.
    Photos:
    On September 7, the country's opposition called for new nationwide protests.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    CNN obtained this photo showing a newborn babies inside cardboard boxes at Domingo Guzmán Lander Hospital in Barcelona, Venezuela. The Venezuelan opposition party Mesa de la Unidad Democratica (MUD), said the photos were snapped by a hospital employee who did not want to be identified. The Social Security Director Carlos Rotondaro responded on Twitter, saying an investigation is being launched and that &quot;in no way will these actions, taken without consultation by a professional of the hospital, be justified.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos:
    CNN obtained this photo showing a newborn babies inside cardboard boxes at Domingo Guzmán Lander Hospital in Barcelona, Venezuela. The Venezuelan opposition party Mesa de la Unidad Democratica (MUD), said the photos were snapped by a hospital employee who did not want to be identified. The Social Security Director Carlos Rotondaro responded on Twitter, saying an investigation is being launched and that "in no way will these actions, taken without consultation by a professional of the hospital, be justified."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    The dire economic crisis in Venezuela sends thousands of Venezuelans daily across the international border bridge to purchase food, medicine and other desperately needed supplies.
    Photos:
    The dire economic crisis in Venezuela sends thousands of Venezuelans daily across the international border bridge to purchase food, medicine and other desperately needed supplies.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    People queue to buy basic food and household items outside a supermarket in Caracas, on September 28.
    Photos:
    People queue to buy basic food and household items outside a supermarket in Caracas, on September 28.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Patients lie on beds in the emergency room of a hospital in Barquisimeto on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016. In Barquisimeto, the hub of Venezuela&#39;s farming heartland, shoppers line up for food, neighborhoods are dark from rolling blackouts and hospitals are so crowded that the sick sometimes share beds.
    Photos:
    Patients lie on beds in the emergency room of a hospital in Barquisimeto on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016. In Barquisimeto, the hub of Venezuela's farming heartland, shoppers line up for food, neighborhoods are dark from rolling blackouts and hospitals are so crowded that the sick sometimes share beds.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    10 VEN 102509 VEN 1025 RESTRICTED01 Venezuela political unrest 102507 Venszula 102505 Venezuela 102508 VEN 1025 RESTRICTED02 Venezuela 102501 Cardboard Nursery in Venezuela04 Venezuela 102503 Venezuela 102501 Venezuela 1025 RESTRICTED

    International moderation

    The meeting was attended by designated mediators, including Papal envoy Monsignor Claudio Maria Celli, former Colombian President and UNASUR (Union of South American Nations) Secretary General Ernesto Samper, and former heads of state from Panama, the Dominican Republic and Spain.
    Celli said that the Pope was monitoring Venezuela's situation carefully.
    "We know that peace is Pope Francis' main worry, peace for all people," he said.
    He added that peace cannot be achieved through violence.
    "There is always another solution. Violence only creates more violence. Today we need to find paths, that although hard, will lead to lasting peace," he said.
    The US State Department announced on Monday it will send diplomat Thomas Shannon to Caracas to demonstrate "support for the ongoing dialogue process." Shannon will stay through Wednesday to meet with senior officials and other leaders.
    The parties will meet again on November 11.