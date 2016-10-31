Story highlights NEW: US diplomat is traveling to Caracas in support of ongoing talks

(CNN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his political foes are making progress on getting the country back on track, with some help from a group of international mediators.

The Venezuelan government and the Democratic Unity Board, the political coalition that includes several opposition parties, sat down Sunday in a long-overdue attempt to find areas of compromise for the beleaguered Latin American country.

The president, who has overseen one of the worst recessions in living memory, engaged in talks with his political opponents for the first time in over two years. During that time, several bipartisan subcommittees were created.

Meeting for the first time since April 2014, Maduro shook hands with Jesus Torrealba, secretary general of the Democratic Unity Board (MUD). The meeting was facilitated by the Vatican, among other parties.

"The only alternative is dialogue," Maduro said before the talks began. "We have come prepared to listen and hopefully to be heard and to find topics of agreement for the interests of the majority of the country. I think it isn't the time for long speeches but rather to assume a deep commitment."

