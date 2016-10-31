Story highlights Vatican-backed reconciliation talks between Venezuelan government and opposition conclude

Discussions end with concrete plans to initiate bipartisan subcommittees to help solve Venezuela's woes

(CNN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his political foes have made ground in getting the country back on track, with some help from a group of international mediators.

The Venezuelan government and the Democratic Unity Board, the political coalition that groups several opposition parties, sat down Sunday in a long-overdue attempt to find compromise and provide some positive solutions for healing the beleaguered Latin American country.

The president, who has overseen one of the worst recessions in living memory, engaged in talks with his political opponents for the first time in over two years which saw the creation of several bipartisan subcommittees.

Meeting for the first time since April 2014, Maduro shook hands with Jesus Torrealba, secretary general of the Democratic Unity Board (MUD). The meeting was facilitated by, amongst other parties, the Vatican.

"The only alternative is dialogue," Maduro said before the talks began.

