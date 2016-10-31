Photos: Canoe commuter Zach Schwitzky kayaks across New York's Hudson river to work each morning. A 20-minute paddle across the water plus a bit of walking each side gives a commute of 45 minutes. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Schwitzky, CEO of a video analytics firm, came up with the idea with his friend and former colleague Erik David Barber. "We were initially thinking a jet ski, but figured we'd get too wet and the price tag might be a bit too high," said Schwitzky.

"It really is hassle-free. When I used to pull the kayak to the office, I'd get some looks from people wondering what a guy was doing pulling a 12'+ boat through the streets of Manhattan," The entrepreneur now stores his canoe at the Marina.

Aside from the trying to avoid the odd cruise ship and water taxi, Schwitzky relishes the opportunity to get some rare alone time in New York.

"Generally I don't get wet, so I can make do with the same clothes [to wear to work]. Some days I'll bring a change of clothes in the waterproof bag that straps to the back of the kayak. Outside of ice in the river, I'll make the commute ... a bit of rain or wind doesn't stop me," said Schwitzky.

Schwitzky isn't the only person to use waterways inventively to get around the city. Paddleboarding has been widely named as the fastest growing watersport in the world and in Venice, Italy, tourists are using the floating boards to explore the city's canals.

In London Andy Mitchell, the CEO of Tideway Tunnel, a sewer project for the River Thames, is pictured paddle boarding in front of the city's historic Tower Bridge.

UK paddle boarding company Active360 says that visitors to London, particularly from the US and Canada, are increasingly choosing paddle boarding as a fun and different way to explore the city. The sport develops core abdominal muscles and balance.

While Schwitzky's canoe commute is unusual for New York, in other parts of the world traveling from A to B by kayak is commonplace. The mighty Amazon river snakes through nine South American countries and for many riverside villages a wooden canoe is the only available vehicle for navigating this giant waterway.