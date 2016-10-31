Breaking News

11 of the best African Inktober drawings

By Kevin Asaju, CNN

Updated 8:41 AM ET, Mon October 31, 2016

During the month of October Instagram is all about art.
Inktober, a trend started by American illustrator Jake Parker, sees artists make an ink based drawing for the 31 days of the month. What started out as a small idea has taken the world by storm with artists across the globe taking part, and African artists are getting in on the action.
During the month of October Instagram is all about art.
Inktober, a trend started by American illustrator Jake Parker, sees artists make an ink based drawing for the 31 days of the month. What started out as a small idea has taken the world by storm with artists across the globe taking part, and African artists are getting in on the action.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/oyetoons/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Seni Oyewole&lt;/a&gt; believes the hash tag has helped him discover new artists. &quot;With the Inktober hash tag I can check out other artists from all over the world.&quot;
Seni Oyewole believes the hash tag has helped him discover new artists. "With the Inktober hash tag I can check out other artists from all over the world."
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/apreelgeek/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Musa Olusola &lt;/a&gt;was inspired to participate in Inktober by challenging himself. &quot;I have to forcefully challenge myself and just get better with each inked work,&quot; he told CNN.
Musa Olusola was inspired to participate in Inktober by challenging himself. "I have to forcefully challenge myself and just get better with each inked work," he told CNN.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/ayanfee__/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olarinde Olayemi&lt;/a&gt; participates in Inktober to improve her artistic skills and expose her to more artists.
Olarinde Olayemi participates in Inktober to improve her artistic skills and expose her to more artists.
&quot;The biggest challenge for me is to not overly complicate what I&#39;m trying to draw and get the idea across easily,&quot; said artist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.karlschulschenk.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Karl Schulschenk&lt;/a&gt;
"The biggest challenge for me is to not overly complicate what I'm trying to draw and get the idea across easily," said artist Karl Schulschenk
Inktober has become a ritual for artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/art_of_akin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Akinwande Ayodeji&lt;/a&gt;
Inktober has become a ritual for artist Akinwande Ayodeji
One of the biggest challenges of Inktober is keeping the same level of consistency, says &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/m.i.tee/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Micheal Tommy&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;inktober is a 31 day thing, and the biggest challenge is having to have one artwork ready each day,&quot; he says/
One of the biggest challenges of Inktober is keeping the same level of consistency, says Micheal Tommy. "inktober is a 31 day thing, and the biggest challenge is having to have one artwork ready each day," he says/
For artist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/scrappy_mo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ayodeji Afolabi&lt;/a&gt; the idea of improving his inking skills made him take part in Inktober
For artist Ayodeji Afolabi the idea of improving his inking skills made him take part in Inktober
Finding time for his Inktober work is also a challenge &quot;As a freelance artist time is money,&quot; he said. &quot;So finding time to partake is a huge challenge.&quot;
Finding time for his Inktober work is also a challenge "As a freelance artist time is money," he said. "So finding time to partake is a huge challenge."
Inktober has helped &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/brightackwerh/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bright Ackwerh&lt;/a&gt; improve his inking technique and contribute to a global conversation initiated and pushed &#39;purely&#39; by artists.
Inktober has helped Bright Ackwerh improve his inking technique and contribute to a global conversation initiated and pushed 'purely' by artists.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/ayanfee__/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Olarinde Olayemi&lt;/a&gt; sees Inktober as a challenge that ensures she she makes an artwork a day thus aiding her productivity
Olarinde Olayemi sees Inktober as a challenge that ensures she she makes an artwork a day thus aiding her productivity
Inktober has helped African artists showcase the best of African art on a global stage
Inktober has helped African artists showcase the best of African art on a global stage
Drawing in ink has helped &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/naninisart/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;June Nanini&lt;/a&gt; learn more about the process of creating art work. &quot;Ink drawings are hard to erase,&quot; she said. &quot;So it helps that you become more creative with the mistakes you make using ink.&quot;
Drawing in ink has helped June Nanini learn more about the process of creating art work. "Ink drawings are hard to erase," she said. "So it helps that you become more creative with the mistakes you make using ink."
For &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/drealestp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pipi Ibodje&lt;/a&gt; Inktober is the perfect way to help him meet a personal challenge-- to build up 10,000 hours creating fine art.
For Pipi Ibodje Inktober is the perfect way to help him meet a personal challenge-- to build up 10,000 hours creating fine art.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/art_of_akin/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Akinwande Ayodeji&lt;/a&gt; created an image of the famous Lagos Eyo masquerade
Akinwande Ayodeji created an image of the famous Lagos Eyo masquerade
Inktober has made &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/apreelgeek/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Musa Olusola&lt;/a&gt; an illustrator and artist go back to the rudiments of illustration, studying, anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions.
Inktober has made Musa Olusola an illustrator and artist go back to the rudiments of illustration, studying, anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions.
There is a prompt list for Inktober but &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/brightackwerh/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bright Ackwerh&lt;/a&gt; found it hard to stick to .&quot;I didn&#39;t find it inspiring -- i just wanted to push my own agenda with my work.&quot;
There is a prompt list for Inktober but Bright Ackwerh found it hard to stick to ."I didn't find it inspiring -- i just wanted to push my own agenda with my work."
Using Instagram as a medium has helped artists connect, &quot;My &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/karlschulschenk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;instagram&lt;/a&gt; and Facebook feeds are pretty much flooded with so many incredible drawings,&quot; said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.karlschulschenk.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Karl Schulschenk&lt;/a&gt; .
Using Instagram as a medium has helped artists connect, "My instagram and Facebook feeds are pretty much flooded with so many incredible drawings," said Karl Schulschenk .
(CNN)During the month of October Instagram is all about art.

Inktober, a trend started by American illustrator Jake Parker, sees artists from across the globe make an ink based drawing for 31 days.
    Parker came up with the idea in 2009, but Inktober has now become a worldwide trend, that has cut across borders with many of Africa's most talented artists jumping on board.
    Parker sought to improve his own inking skills and Olushola is one of the artists that has benefited from it.
    "Thanks to Inktober I've been able to get better at inking," he said. "it has taken me back to the rudiments of illustration, studying anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions because these are the things I look at before jumping into any work."
    The 81-year-old woman pimping BMW&#39;s rides
    Esther Mahlangu: The 81-year-old woman pimping BMW's rides
    For Akinwade Ayodeji Inktober has given him more confidence in his skills despite some of the setbacks producing art in Nigeria.
    "My only challenge is the access to art materials our contemporaries in USA use," Ayodeji told CNN. "The set of pens I currently use were bought from Amazon, so it limits artistic expression."

    Check out some of the best images by African artists for Inktober in our gallery above.