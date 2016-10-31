11 of the best African Inktober drawings

"Inktober requires commitment because to draw for 31 days isn't much easy," Olushola told CNN.

Majida Khattari's photographic work, Khattari reconsiders the clichés that dominate orientalist painting as well as the scenery which inspires it.

Majida Khattari, Le rêve-d'Agatha – Majida Khattari's photographic work, Khattari reconsiders the clichés that dominate orientalist painting as well as the scenery which inspires it.

Curator Joseph Gergel says, "our international artists have also come to Lagos to create new artistic projects, so it becomes a dialogue between the international and the local."

Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Curator Joseph Gergel says, "our international artists have also come to Lagos to create new artistic projects, so it becomes a dialogue between the international and the local."

Lagos--based Art Twenty One, which represents Guinean/Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba seeks out international as well as local artists to represent.

Namsa Leuba, Zulu Kids – Lagos--based Art Twenty One, which represents Guinean/Swiss photographer Namsa Leuba seeks out international as well as local artists to represent.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's largest exporter of coltan, the raw material used for computer chips and cellphones.

Eddy Kamuanga, Ilunga, False Memories – The Democratic Republic of Congo is the world's largest exporter of coltan, the raw material used for computer chips and cellphones.

A new project will see him cast a critical eye over Ghana's upcoming elections by staging his own public voter system inside Gallery 1957. He hopes to highlight how corrupt the voting system has become.

Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – A new project will see him cast a critical eye over Ghana's upcoming elections by staging his own public voter system inside Gallery 1957. He hopes to highlight how corrupt the voting system has become.

Ghanaian born Clottey often dresses up in women's clothes in public street performances with his 70 strong collective who take part in his public art performances.

Serge Attukwei Clottey and GoLokal, My Mother's Wardrobe – Ghanaian born Clottey often dresses up in women's clothes in public street performances with his 70 strong collective who take part in his public art performances.

London's 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opens for its fourth edition at Somerset House. But this year, a host of new galleries are debuting - showcasing the continent's young progressive artists.

Daniele Tamagni, Icon – London's 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair opens for its fourth edition at Somerset House. But this year, a host of new galleries are debuting - showcasing the continent's young progressive artists.

Parker sought to improve his own inking skills and Olushola is one of the artists that has benefited from it.

"Thanks to Inktober I've been able to get better at inking," he said. "it has taken me back to the rudiments of illustration, studying anatomy, body postures, and even facial expressions because these are the things I look at before jumping into any work."

For Akinwade Ayodeji Inktober has given him more confidence in his skills despite some of the setbacks producing art in Nigeria.

"My only challenge is the access to art materials our contemporaries in USA use," Ayodeji told CNN. "The set of pens I currently use were bought from Amazon, so it limits artistic expression."