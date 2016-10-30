Breaking News

A conversation with the general running the war against ISIS

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 5:14 PM ET, Sun October 30, 2016

Shiite fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi launch missiles on the village of Salmani, south of Mosul, on Sunday, October 30. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation are seen on the road near Qayyarah, south of Mosul, on Saturday, October 29.
Displaced Iraqi families flee from the ongoing conflict between Iraqi forces and jihadists of the Islamic State between Makhmour and Qayyarah on October 29.
U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, October 28.
An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.
Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25.
Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Story highlights

  • Peter Bergen interviews the man in command of US forces in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN)As US-backed Iraqi forces move closer to wresting control of Mosul from ISIS, plans are already underway for striking the heart of the terrorist group's would-be "caliphate," the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Both cities are the major objectives in a new and largely untested kind of American military strategy to defeat ISIS' terrorist army in the Middle East. Rather than commit substantial land forces, the United States is providing Special Forces, intelligence resources and substantial air power to Iraqi and Syrian fighters on the ground.
    The last time the United States used this approach in a substantial manner was a decade and half ago in Afghanistan, where a similar combination of US Special Forces working with their Afghan allies on the ground combined with large-scale American airpower led to the overthrow of the Taliban in Afghanistan in the months after 9/11.
    After some of the sweeping rhetoric of American leaders failed to produce a lasting peace in Iraq during the Bush administration and after the Obama administration's failure to abate the Syrian civil war, a new realism has set in among America's politicians and the generals who work for them. Gone is the talk about wiping out terrorism for good or building Western-style democracy.
    To get a sense of how this strategy is unfolding, I've traveled over the past week with the architect of the war against ISIS, Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of US Central Command. During the trip we traveled to Afghanistan and Iraq and met with many of the generals working under Votel's direction. The war in Afghanistan appears to have ground to something of a stalemate with the Taliban, while in Iraq and Syria it's clear the momentum has moved decisively against ISIS.
    Votel, 58, previously led US Special Operations Command and the secretive Joint Special Operations Command, which was the unit that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, shortly before Votel assumed its command. That Votel is in charge of the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria is itself unusual, as it's the first time a Special Operations veteran has been put in charge of all those wars, underlining the Obama administration's increasing reliance on Special Operations Forces.
    Votel, a native of Minnesota and a big Vikings football fan, sat down with me on Thursday at a US base in the Middle East and also on his plane on Friday to discuss how that campaign is going, from the commencement of major combat operations to take back Mosul, the second largest city in Iraq, from ISIS, to the incipient US operations around Raqqa, ISIS' de facto capital in Syria, to ISIS' plans to transform from a physical caliphate to a virtual one, and the continued threat posed by al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria. The conversation has been edited for clarity.
    Bergen: Has the campaign against ISIS in Raqqa already started?
    Votel: We have been doing preparatory stuff against Raqqa and Mosul for a long time, long before we said "the assault on Mosul has begun." We have taken out 36 ISIS leaders in the Mosul area; to me that is part of the preparation phase.
    So we have to think about this in the same way in Raqqa. If we see ISIS leaders in Raqqa we will take them out. To that extent, we can legitimately say, "Yes, we are doing operations in Raqqa."
    The importance of Raqqa is that is where ISIS plans their external [terrorist] operations. That is what is driving us to get on this as quick as we can, because this is where the plotting takes place. That doesn't mean we necessarily know that there is a specific plot we are trying to disrupt now or in a couple of weeks, but Raqqa is recognized as the financial, leadership and external ops center of the Islamic State, so that's what makes it important.
    Bergen: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS: Is he still running the show? Where is he now? And is there a succession plan if he were to be killed?
    Votel: My presumption is he is still running the show. I don't know that we have any specific location. If we did we would be actively going against him. That said, we are actively looking for all leads that would allow us to target him. I presume he has developed a succession plan. He certainly has watched a number of his leaders be targeted over time, and I think that he has had to pay attention to some of the hollowing out of his leadership that has taken place over the past several months.
    Bergen: Obviously, taking one leader out doesn't make a big difference, but when you have killed 36 leaders as you have done around Mosul, or the scores of other leaders and key officials you have killed in ISIS writ large, that begins to have effects?
    Votel: It does. It begins to eliminate some of their resiliency. It begins to disrupt their careful organization, so that they have leaders having to do multiple things. It disrupts their timing; it disrupts their decision-making process and it upsets how they manage their resources and provide directions. It does have an impact. Those numbers of leaders you cited that we were able to target in the Mosul area will be helpful to the overall campaign.
    Bergen: What does next year look like for ISIS?
    Votel: What I'm concerned about is that as the physical caliphate is dismantled we have to be concerned about the virtual caliphate. This is an organization that has demonstrated a high degree of technical capability, Internet savvy, a real ability to propagate its ideology through social media that really resonates with young populations. That was not a factor in the past.
    When you look at Dabiq magazine [ISIS' English language webzine] this is a high quality publication. This isn't done in an ad hoc fashion. I read Dabiq every time one comes out. They are generally high quality. The quality of the English writing is good.
    ISIS does recognize that the physical caliphate is under enormous stress and they have begun to prepare for this more virtual approach.
    Bergen: At the end of the day you can be radicalized online, but you can't get real training online. There is a big difference between a physical caliphate and a virtual caliphate, right?
    Votel: Absolutely, but they don't have to be successful every time. They only have to be successful one out of 10 times and it feeds their narrative very effectively.
    Bergen: What can be done about the virtual caliphate?
    Votel: We have to continue to physically go after those social media production nodes. We have to continue to enlist the broader Muslim world and get credible voices that can offer alternatives to this.
    Bergen: ISIS seems to have a somewhat incoherent strategy, first creating a physical caliphate, then attacking the West and killing Americans. But by attacking in the West doesn't that undermine their main goal of retaining a physical caliphate?
    Votel: In the beginning ISIS certainly thought that the physical caliphate was the way to go, but as they have come under pressure we are seeing people conducting attacks in the West, whether they are influenced or inspired by ISIS, which is more than willing to take credit for these attacks.
    They're beginning to view the "citizenry" of the caliphate much more in a virtual manner than in the physical manner. You can be a member of the group wherever you are. You can be an e-citizen.
    They certainly raised the focus on themselves because of the attacks in the West. That has given more impetus for coalition countries to attack them and the caliphate being dismantled.
    Bergen: The major attack on ISIS in Mosul over the past week or so involving both the Iraqi army and Kurdish militias who often don't have the same goals has gone well so far. Was that surprising?
    Votel: To some extent the Islamic State has been a unifying factor. That is the one thing everyone can agree on. They may have lots of differences; the one thing they don't differ on is the threat the Islamic State poses. With the strong support of the coalition, the major parties -- the Kurds and the government of Iraq and the local tribes -- have all seen that before they go on to address their political issues they have to address this common threat.
    Bergen: Do you think Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi -- who leads a largely Shia government -- has internalized the message that his government must have some kind of political accommodation with Iraq's Sunnis if we aren't going to see a son of ISIS or a grandson of ISIS emerge down the road?
    Votel: I think he personally has internalized it. I couldn't make a comment if he has done it across the government as I don't have that particular perspective. I know from my interactions with the Prime Minister, which are routine, that he clearly sees a need for an inclusive approach going forward.
    Bergen: He has expressed that to you?
    Votel: Yes.
    Bergen: ISIS is a symptom of some deep problems: Sunni-Shia rivalry, Iran-Saudi rivalry in the region, and the collapse of Arab governance. Do you think five years from now you will be fighting a son of ISIS or a grandson of ISIS? Will there be other iterations of ISIS?
    Votel: I hope in five years we won't be fighting a son of ISIS, but these terrorist groups don't just evaporate. There will be remnants and they will have to be addressed. What the coalition can do is to help the Iraqi security services to develop capabilities. Ultimately they will have to own this.
    Bergen: What happens in Syria after the defeat of ISIS?
    Votel: The Islamic State won't completely evaporate; there will be a need to address that with our indigenous partners on the ground. Removing ISIS as a physical caliphate, in and of itself, probably will not be enough to be the trigger that brings stability to Syria, but it's a necessary precondition for stability that this group is neutralized.
    Bergen: What is your plan for the many thousands of fighters from around the Arab world and from Europe who are now fighting with ISIS that may not be killed on the battlefield? Is there a plan to prevent them from leaving for the West or elsewhere?
    Votel: This is a real challenge; in Iraq there is a legitimate government that they can be turned over to and there is a justice system that can deal with them. It becomes a little more tricky in a place like Syria.
    Bergen: Are you concerned about the al Qaeda affiliate known as Nusra in Syria?
    Votel: It's very strong, very powerful. It has taken a long-term view, and it poses a long-term threat to the region and beyond. They are focused right now internally in Syria, but at their core they are al Qaeda and so I think they have longer and broader goals. In terms of size, it's several thousand fighters and is a very capable organization that has demonstrated success in its operations against the Assad regime.
    Bergen: Is there a possibility that what remains of ISIS joins Nusra despite the fact that right now they are at odds with each other?
    Votel: I don't see anything now that would suggest that, but these organizations are highly adaptive. There is no way of predicting what their relations are after this. We have to consider the possibility that what remains of ISIS will try and join up with other like-minded groups.