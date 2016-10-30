Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights Sri Lankan Hindus pray during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on Saturday, October 29. Hindus around the globe are adorning their houses with lamps, sharing feasts and exchanging gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or knowledge over ignorance. Hide Caption 1 of 12

A child watches fireworks at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad, India, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 29.

Sri Lankan Hindus light oil lamps during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on October 29.

Lanterns and decorative items are on display at a market in Jammu, India, on October 29.

A woman holds an oil lamp while offering prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 29.

Bangladeshi girls light oil lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Dhaka on October 29.

A sadhu, or holy man, lights oil lamps on the banks of the Ganges River during Diwali celebrations in Rishikesh, India October, 29.

A Sri Lankan Hindu holds an oil lamp while offering prayers at a temple in Colombo on October 29.

Umang Hutheesing, center, participates in a worship of wealth ceremony at Sheth Hutheesing Haveli in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, October 28.

Passengers wait to board a crowded train in Chennai, India, on October 28 on their way to their hometowns ahead of Diwali.

A man joins in a fireworks display at a marketplace in Jammu, India, on the eve of a Diwali festival on Thursday, October 27.