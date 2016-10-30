Breaking News

Diwali: Hindu festival of lights

Updated 1:05 PM ET, Sun October 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sri Lankan Hindus pray during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on Saturday, October 29. Hindus around the globe are adorning their houses with lamps, sharing feasts and exchanging gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or knowledge over ignorance.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Sri Lankan Hindus pray during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on Saturday, October 29. Hindus around the globe are adorning their houses with lamps, sharing feasts and exchanging gifts to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights. For Hindus, light symbolizes the triumph of good over darkness, or knowledge over ignorance.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
A child watches fireworks at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad, India, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
A child watches fireworks at the Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium in Allahabad, India, on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 29.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Sri Lankan Hindus light oil lamps during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Sri Lankan Hindus light oil lamps during Diwali at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Lanterns and decorative items are on display at a market in Jammu, India, on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Lanterns and decorative items are on display at a market in Jammu, India, on October 29.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
A woman holds an oil lamp while offering prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
A woman holds an oil lamp while offering prayers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on October 29.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Bangladeshi girls light oil lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Dhaka on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Bangladeshi girls light oil lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Dhaka on October 29.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
A sadhu, or holy man, lights oil lamps on the banks of the Ganges River during Diwali celebrations in Rishikesh, India October, 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
A sadhu, or holy man, lights oil lamps on the banks of the Ganges River during Diwali celebrations in Rishikesh, India October, 29.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
A Sri Lankan Hindu holds an oil lamp while offering prayers at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
A Sri Lankan Hindu holds an oil lamp while offering prayers at a temple in Colombo on October 29.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Umang Hutheesing, center, participates in a worship of wealth ceremony at Sheth Hutheesing Haveli in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, October 28.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Umang Hutheesing, center, participates in a worship of wealth ceremony at Sheth Hutheesing Haveli in Ahmedabad, India, on Friday, October 28.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
Passengers wait to board a crowded train in Chennai, India, on October 28 on their way to their hometowns ahead of Diwali.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Passengers wait to board a crowded train in Chennai, India, on October 28 on their way to their hometowns ahead of Diwali.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
A man joins in a fireworks display at a marketplace in Jammu, India, on the eve of a Diwali festival on Thursday, October 27.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
A man joins in a fireworks display at a marketplace in Jammu, India, on the eve of a Diwali festival on Thursday, October 27.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Muslim students prepare a colorful Rangoli with an oil lamp illustration at a high school in Ahmedabad, India, on October 27.
Photos: Diwali: Hindu festival of lights
Muslim students prepare a colorful Rangoli with an oil lamp illustration at a high school in Ahmedabad, India, on October 27.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
06 Diwali 102911 Dawali 102907 Diwali 102909 Diwali 102905 Diwali 102912 Diwali 1029 RESTRICTED10 Dawali 102908 Diwali 102904 Diwali 102803 Diwali 102802 Diwali 102701 Diwali 1027