New York (CNN) English cricketer Liam Thomas kept calm and carried on after losing his artificial leg during the final of a tournament for people with physical disability in Dubai last week.

Thomas, 22, dived for a ball during England Physical Disabilities team's game against Pakistan on October 24 when his artificial leg became lose and went flying.

"It just happened, really. I was sprinting for the ball, put my hand out, hit the deck hard and the next thing I know I stood up and had no leg," Thomas said. "I didn't know whether to grab the leg or get the ball in. I decided to go for the ball."

Thomas blamed the Dubai heat for expanding the leg's socket and causing it to loosen.

Team player

