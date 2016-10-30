Story highlights The newly released video shows the first moments of the attack

Attacker Richard White was shot by a sheriff's lieutenant and later died

(CNN) An interminable TSA airport line descended into a horror as a man unleashed streams of wasp spray onto scrambling travelers and swung a machete at people before bolting through a security line.

Newly released video -- obtained by the New Orleans Advocate -- shows the first moments of the March 2015 attack at the city's airport which ended with the shooting of the machete-wielding man. The attacker later died from three bullet wounds inflicted by a sheriff's lieutenant.

In the video, the man -- identified as Richard White, 63 -- is seen at the top of the frame as he calmly walks up to a line of travelers at a TSA checkpoint at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

He pulls a can of wasp spray from a bag and unleashes streams onto travelers as people begin to disperse. The man is then seen pulling a machete from his waistband and swinging its blade at people standing in line.

Moments later, the video shows the man spraying the chemical in the face of a TSA officer before chasing him through a wobbling metal detector and out of camera range.

