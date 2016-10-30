Story highlights Dominika Cibulkova wins WTA Finals

(CNN) Slovakia's 'Pocket Rocket' Dominika Cibulkova blasted aside world number one Angelique Kerber to win the WTA Finals title in a stunning upset in Singapore Sunday.

Cibulkova packed a punch well above her diminutive 1.60m stature to beat the German top seed and tournament favorite 6-3 6-4 in the final, taking home a first prize of $2.05 million.

As a youngster Cibulkova was told she was too small to make it to the top, but she has proved the doubters wrong.

"They underestimated me," Cibulkova told reporters."I think I was always brave with my height. I was just maybe stubborn and brave. I really wanted to play tennis. Nobody could tell me different."

Kerber, who has usurped Serena Williams to top the rankings after claiming the Australian and US Open titles, had won her four previous matches at the end-of-season finale to the WTA Tour, including a round-robin victory over Cibulkova last weekend.

