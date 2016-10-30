Story highlights Andy Murray wins ATP event in Vienna

(CNN) Another Sunday, another title for Andy Murray as he chases down Novak Djokovic for the top spot in world tennis.

A straight sets 6-3 7-6 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final of the Erste Bank Open 500 tournament in Vienna has left the Scot just 415 points adrift of Djokovic in the year-end ATP Tour rankings.

Murray has now won three straight titles after claiming the China Open and Shanghai Masters crowns earlier this month, keeping up the pressure on his Serbian rival, who had a big lead going into the summer.

But since then, the 29-year-old Murray has been in the form of his life, taking the Wimbledon and Olympic titles before a late season charge for the number one honors.

Djokovic, the defending Paris Masters champion, can lose his coveted status if he does not reach the final in the French capital next weekend and Murray takes that title.

