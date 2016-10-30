Breaking News

CNN Student News - October 31, 2016

Updated 6:10 PM ET, Sun October 30, 2016

    CNN Student News - 10/31/16

October 31, 2016

Thank you for joining us for this special edition of CNN Student News! We're launching a two-part series focused on the dangers of distracted driving. Today's report brings you the personal accounts of people who've been directly affected by accidents involving a distracted driver.
