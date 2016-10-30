CNN Student News - October 31, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

October 31, 2016

Thank you for joining us for this special edition of CNN Student News! We're launching a two-part series focused on the dangers of distracted driving. Today's report brings you the personal accounts of people who've been directly affected by accidents involving a distracted driver.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More