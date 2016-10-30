Breaking News

Chicago Cubs stay alive, win World Series Game 5

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 11:45 PM ET, Sun October 30, 2016

Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Sunday, October 30 in Chicago.
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Sunday, October 30 in Chicago.
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians&#39; Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
The Cubs&#39; Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can&#39;t make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians&#39; Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs&#39; Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians&#39; Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can&#39;t make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can&#39;t catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs&#39; Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs&#39; Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Actor Bill Murray sings &quot;Take Me Out to the Ball Game&quot; during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Cleveland&#39;s Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland&#39;s Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland&#39;s Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs&#39; Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland&#39;s Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Cleveland&#39;s Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.
Story highlights

  • The Indians lead the best-of-seven series 3-2
  • Game 6 is Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland

(CNN)Breathe, Chicago Cubs fans. The Cubs aren't done just yet.

Kris Bryant hit his first World Series home run, part of a three-run fourth inning, and the Cubs came away with a 3-2 win in Game 5 at Wrigley Field on Sunday night.
    Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out five. Closer Aroldis Chapman recorded the final eight outs for the save.
    The win keeps the Cubs' World Series title hopes alive. They trail the Indians 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, which heads back to Cleveland. Game 6 is Tuesday at Progressive Field.
    Sunday's win also marked the first time the Cubs have won a World Series game at Wrigley Field since October 8,1945, which was Game 6 against the Detroit Tigers. The Cubs haven't won a World Series since 1908.
    The pressure isn't just on the Cubs to end a long title drought. The Indians haven't won a World Series since 1948. The 174 combined seasons between titles for the two clubs is the most in World Series history.
    Lester, who took the loss in Game 1, came out firing in Game 5. He struck out the side in the first inning, and fans inside Wrigley roared approvingly.
    His mistake came in the top of the second, when Jose Ramirez blasted a Lester fastball into the left-field seats for a solo home run for a 1-0 Indians lead.
    The crowd went silent.
    But it didn't last.
    In the bottom of the fourth, the Cubs rallied, rattling off four consecutive hits and bringing the crowd back to life.
    Bryant launched a solo home run off Trevor Bauer to tie the game. Anthony Rizzo then doubled off the ivy. Ben Zobrist singled to right, advancing Rizzo to third. Addison Russell reached on an infield single to third, scoring Rizzo for the second run and sending Zobrist to second.
    After Jason Heyward struck out, Javier Baez bunted for a base hit, loading the bases with one out. David Ross hit a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Zobrist to make it 3-1.
    Bauer went four innings, giving up three runs on six hits, striking out seven.
    The Indians made it 3-2 in the top of the sixth when Francisco Lindor's single drove in Rajai Davis.