Chicago Cubs stay alive, win World Series Game 5

World Series 2016: Cubs vs. Indians
Dexter Fowler, left, and Anthony Rizzo, right, of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after beating the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Sunday, October 30 in Chicago.
Fans celebrate after the Chicago Cubs win in Game 5.
Javier Baez, left, Jason Heyward, center, and Kris Bryant of the Cubs celebrate after Game 5.
Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs steals second base past Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians in the eighth inning in Game 5.
Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward catches a fly ball hit by Indians' Trevor Bauer during the third inning of Game 5.
The Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with Ben Zobrist after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) reaches for a ball bounced off from catcher David Ross who was trying to catch a foul ball hit by Cleveland's Carlos Santana during the second inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 5.
Chicago Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field before Game 5.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Brandon Guyer, right, of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 7-2 in Game 4 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday, October 29, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler can't make the catch on a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Coco Crisp during the seventh inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana wears socks with the team logo before Game 4.
Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians hits a single off of John Lackey of the Chicago Cubs in the third inning in Game 4.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis collides with Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward as Kipnis turns a double play on a ball hit by the Cubs' Javier Baez during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana hits a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber is safe at first as Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo can't make a play on a wild throw by third baseman Kris Bryant during the second inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis can't catch the ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Game 4.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of Game 4.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single during the first inning of Game 4.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Chicago Cubs 1-0 in Game 3 of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on Friday, October 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Ben Zobrist of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out in the ninth inning in Game 3.
Bryan Shaw of the Indians throws a pitch during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Actor Bill Murray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh inning stretch in Game 3.
Michael Martinez of the Cleveland Indians scores a run during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Coco Crisp of the Indians breaks his bat hitting an RBI single during the seventh inning in Game 3.
Fans cheer in the stands after the fifth inning in Game 3.
Justin Grimm of the Cubs reacts after a double play during the fifth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs turns an inning ending double play in the fifth inning in Game 3.
Willson Contreras of the Cubs throws to second baseman Javier Baez for an out on a bunt attempt by Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in Game 3.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians hits a single in the fourth inning in Game 3.
Addison Russell of the Cubs makes a diving catch for an out during the third inning in Game 3.
Josh Tomlim of the Indians pitches in the first inning in Game 3.
A Teddy Roosevelt impersonator stands outside Wrigley Field prior to Game 3.
Dexter Fowler of the Cubs celebrates with Jason Heyward after defeating the Cleveland Indians 5-1 in Game 2.
Designated hitter Carlos Santana of the Indians reacts after striking out during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Jason Kipnis of the Indians is unable to handle the ball as Willson Contreras of the Cubs slides safely into second during the seventh inning in Game 2.
Cleveland Indians fans hold up a sign in the stands during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Ben Zobrist of the Cubs in action at the plate in Game 2.
Relief pitcher Zach McAllister and shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians react during fifth inning in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the fourth inning. He had a no hitter through five innings in Game 2.
Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by Kyle Schwarber (not pictured) during the third inning in Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs hits an RBI single during the third inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor of the Indians dives back to first on an attempted pick-off in Game 2.
Jake Arrieta of the Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning in Game 2.
Kris Bryant of the Cubs hits a single during the first inning in Game 2.
Francisco Lindor, left, and Rajai Davis of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs 6-0 in the Game 1.
Cleveland's Roberto Perez hits a three-run home run in Game 1.
Javier Baez of the Cubs tags out Cleveland's Francisco Lindor as he tries to steal second base in Game 1.
Cubs catcher David Ross falls after catching a pop fly by Cleveland's Lonnie Chisenhall in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans react to a strikeout in Game 1.
Cleveland outfielder Rajai Davis catches a ball hit by the Cubs' Willson Contreras in Game 1.
Jon Lester of the Cubs throws a pitch in Game 1.
Cleveland Indians fans show their enthusiasm during the first game in Game 1.
Addison Russell of the Cubs catches a ball hit by Cleveland's Jason Kipnis in Game 1.
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez rounds a base after hitting a double in Game 1.
Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws a pitch. Kluber set a World Series record with eight strikeouts in the first three innings in game 1.
Fireworks explode over Progressive Field in Cleveland prior to Game 1.