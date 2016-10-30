New polls show tight Clinton-Trump race nationally, battlegrounds

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton holds a slim lead over Donald Trump, a new national poll shows.

In CNN's Poll of Polls, which averages results for the five most recently released national surveys, Clinton has a 47% to 42% advantage over Trump. That's unchanged from the most recent Poll of Polls on Saturday.

The ABC/Washington Post poll found that more than 6 in 10 voters say the news that the FBI is investigating newly discovered emails that could be related to Hillary Clinton's private server will make no difference in their vote, while 3 in 10 say it makes them less likely to back Clinton.

