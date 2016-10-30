Pence praises, Kaine criticizes FBI director

Story highlights Pence said FBI Director Comey is showing "real leadership"

Kaine said Comey is going against established Justice Department protocol

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence praised FBI Director James Comey's "real leadership" on Sunday, while Tim Kaine denounced his "extremely puzzling" decision to look at newly discovered emails to see if they are pertinent to the investigation of Hillary Clinton's private server.

The Republican and Democratic vice presidential nominees each weighed in on the news that has rocked the presidential race just days before the November 8 election.

"I think what you see here is an example of real leadership," Pence, the GOP vice presidential nominee, said on "Fox News Sunday."

He cast it as correcting the FBI's July decision not to recommend charges against Clinton.

"It was just incomprehensible this summer, when the director of the FBI came out and he literally indicted Hillary Clinton in the press and then said we're not recommending that she be indicted," Pence said.

