Melania Trump plans speech Thursday near Philadelphia

Washington (CNN) Melania Trump is set to deliver a speech Thursday in the Philadelphia suburbs -- stepping into the spotlight just days before the election.

News that the wife of Republican nominee Donald Trump plans to make the appearance in the crucial battleground state was first reported by ABC News. A Trump campaign official confirmed her Thursday speech to CNN.

It will be her first speech since the Republican National Convention in July.

Her speech comes after Donald Trump told ABC recently that Melania Trump would make "two or three speeches" before Election Day.

"She's amazing when she speaks. She's amazing. And it's not what she does," Trump said then, adding that "I think it's going to be big speeches, important speeches."

