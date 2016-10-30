Justice Department obtains warrant allowing it to search Abedin emails

(CNN) The Justice Department has obtained a warrant that will allow it to begin searching the computer that is believed to contain thousands of newly-discovered emails of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN.

The computer in question is considered to belong to Abedin's estranged husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, and was seized as part of a separate investigation regarding allegations of him sexting with an underage girl.

Investigators from the FBI's New York field office who are conducting the Weiner investigation stumbled on the Abedin emails while they were reviewing emails and other communications on the computer that was considered to belong to him.

Authorities believed they needed this new search warrant because the existing authorization, covered by an initial warrant, related only to that initial investigation.

