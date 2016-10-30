These Americans would live in the shadow of a Trump wall

Story highlights Immigration could be the most divisive issue in this election for the candidates

In 2010, there were 421 assaults on border agents in the Tucson sector

Naco, Arizona (CNN) John Ladd gets a call at 8 p.m. on a Wednesday. It's from Customs and Border Protection. They're calling about two unknown trucks on Ladd's ranch. He is calm -- this is routine.

Ladd lives on the US-Mexico border in Naco, Arizona. He gets calls from CBP daily about suspicious activity on his ranch. It turns out this evening's call was nothing to worry about. But some of the calls have been more serious, even deadly.

"It was in the mid-morning. Our friend Rob Krentz was driving around in his ATV, checking water on his ranch when he happened upon two illegals," recalled Ladd. "One acted like he was hurt when he saw Rob coming. Rob drove up on the guy, and the guy stood up and killed him and then shot his dog."

John Ladd driving on his ranch in Naco, Arizona.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Krentz's death came at the height of violence at the border. In 2010, there were 421 assaults on border agents in the Tucson sector near Krentz's ranch. Since then, assaults have dropped to 87 in 2015.

Immigration could be the most divisive issue in this election for the candidates. Ladd and his fellow ranchers, who live just feet from the border, are voting for Donald Trump.

