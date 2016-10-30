In North Carolina undecided voters turn to police for answers

(CNN) Durham, North Carolina -- There are many key issues in this election. But there is one issue that's particularly important to some voters in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Community-police relations are strained in light of the police-involved shooting of Keith Scott and the riots that followed in Charlotte, and it's leaving some voters undecided of which candidate to turn to.

"I've never seen an election where it's so polarizing," said Cassandra Johnson. "That's very frustrating to me."

Cassandra Johnson is African-American and lives in Durham, just two and a half hours from Charlotte.

Cassandra Jones, undecided voter.

"I think it's in the back of people's mind. Charlotte's so close and you wouldn't think something like Charlotte would happen," said Johnston. "You just see kind of the potential that maybe it could happen here."

