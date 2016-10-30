Davy Crockett to Donald Trump: "What in the world is wrong with you?"

(CNN) Bulls Gap, Tennessee -- President Barack Obama was on a visit to Tennessee last summer to promote the Affordable Care Act, when he met Davy Crockett.

Crockett, a middle-aged man with a tuft of thick brown hair who speaks slowly due to complications with multiple sclerosis, was desperate. He told the president that despite his illness, he had been turned down four times for Social Security benefits and he asked Obama for help.

"Is there anything you can do?" Crockett pleaded.

Obama promised to look into it. Then, in a moment that would overshadow much of the media coverage of his trip, Obama broke into song, crooning, "The Ballad of Davy Crockett."

Davy Crockett

"Ya'll remember that TV show?" he said.

