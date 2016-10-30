Clinton chairman turns up heat on FBI

Story highlights John Podesta appeared on CNN's "State of the Union"

The Clinton campaign boss called the FBI chief's conduct "inappropriate"

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta on Sunday sought to turn up the heat on FBI Director James Comey to release more details about the new emails possibly tied to Hillary Clinton's server that he revealed to Congress that the FBI had found.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," Podesta complained that the FBI should have investigated enough to know exactly what it was dealing with before announcing the investigation.

"He might have taken the first step of actually having looked at them before he did this in the middle of a presidential campaign, so close to the voting," Podesta said.

"This is something that has been tossed into the middle of the campaign. We would have preferred that that not happen, but now that it has happened, we would prefer that Mr. Comey come forward and explain why he took that unprecedented step," Podesta said.

The campaign chairman called Comey's handling of the matter "inappropriate."

Read More