Clinton chairman turns up heat on FBI

Washington (CNN) John Podesta is turning up the heat on FBI Director James Comey to release more details about the bureau's review of new emails possibly tied to Hillary Clinton's private server.

In an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union," the Clinton campaign chairman complained the FBI should have investigated enough to know exactly what it was dealing with before announcing the review.

"He might have taken the first step of actually having looked at them before he did this in the middle of a presidential campaign, so close to the voting," Podesta said.

Comey's Friday notification to Congress of the review is rocking the final days of the presidential race. Democrats are furious that Comey would revive the explosive issue of Clinton's email server so close to the election. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is seizing on the review after spending weeks on the defense, hoping it will be a potent issue he can ride until the end of the contest.

"This is something that has been tossed into the middle of the campaign. We would have preferred that that not happen, but now that it has happened, we would prefer that Mr. Comey come forward and explain why he took that unprecedented step," Podesta said.

