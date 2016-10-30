New Clinton north Florida ad hits Trump for 'Access Hollywood' video

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's campaign, aiming to win over conservative voters in the Florida Panhandle, has recently begun airing an ad referencing Donald Trump talking about his inappropriate behavior with women, according to media monitoring firm Kantar/CMAG.

The spot - titled "Last Straw" - features Don McVaugh, a Republican Air Force veteran who decided to vote for Clinton after the 2005 tape of Donald Trump casually talking about sexual assault was made public.

"I spent 22 years in the Air Force and I was a Republican for every one of them. I was rationalizing Donald Trump's behaviors until I heard that tape," he says. "That was the last straw."

He adds: "I don't want my granddaughter thinking it is okay to be treated that way and my grandson growing up thinking that is how you should treat women. That scares me, that scares me a lot."

While Clinton has regularly addressed the "Access Hollywood" video on the stump, her ads have used the video sparingly.

