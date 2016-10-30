Breaking News

Why we'll always need ghosts

By Colin Dickey

Updated 4:14 PM ET, Sun October 30, 2016

Haunted house attractions are big business, raking in $300 million in revenue in the United States alone. Pictured here is the Haunted Overload trail located on a farm in New Hampshire.
Haunted house attractions are big business, raking in $300 million in revenue in the United States alone. Pictured here is the Haunted Overload trail located on a farm in New Hampshire.
The attraction uses sounds and smells to create truly terrifying experience for its visitors.
The attraction uses sounds and smells to create truly terrifying experience for its visitors.
Recently, haunted houses have started producing Hollywood-style sets complete with high-quality sound and visual effects.
Recently, haunted houses have started producing Hollywood-style sets complete with high-quality sound and visual effects.
According to America&#39;s National Retail Federation the average person celebrating Halloween will spend $74.34 this year. Total spending on the holiday is expected to reach $6.9 billion.
According to America's National Retail Federation the average person celebrating Halloween will spend $74.34 this year. Total spending on the holiday is expected to reach $6.9 billion.
Haunted Overload&#39;s stage manager Tom Sadowski says that one of the most important elements in making an attraction truly terrifying are the actors. &quot;Scare props just don&#39;t compare to the interaction actors can have with the patron,&quot; he says
Haunted Overload's stage manager Tom Sadowski says that one of the most important elements in making an attraction truly terrifying are the actors. "Scare props just don't compare to the interaction actors can have with the patron," he says
Somewhat surprisingly, a haunted house is a good first date destination, according to Sadowski. &quot;Once people get through the experience of getting scared, they often have a sense of accomplishment and feeling of bonding with anyone they are with,&quot; he says.
Somewhat surprisingly, a haunted house is a good first date destination, according to Sadowski. "Once people get through the experience of getting scared, they often have a sense of accomplishment and feeling of bonding with anyone they are with," he says.
Haunted Overload changes the layout of its trail every season. &quot;If you don&#39;t change things people get tired of it and you will lose customers,&quot; says Sadowski.
Haunted Overload changes the layout of its trail every season. "If you don't change things people get tired of it and you will lose customers," says Sadowski.
&quot;I think between having good acting and a lot of visual eye candy you are sure to scare,&quot; the stage manager says.
"I think between having good acting and a lot of visual eye candy you are sure to scare," the stage manager says.
Story highlights

  • Colin Dickey: Ghost stories fill a timeless need, even in digital age
  • In American culture, ghosts help living deal with tragedies and loss

Colin Dickey is the co-editor (with Joanna Ebenstein) of "The Morbid Anatomy Anthology." He is also a member of the Order of the Good Death, a collective of artists, writers, and death industry professionals interested in improving the Western world's relationship with mortality. He is the author of "Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)Do we still need ghosts? The short answer is: yes. In a digital age, where science and logic rules, where all the information we need is at our fingertips, you might think ghost stories would have gradually died out by now. But it turns out I've found just the opposite.

Ghost stories are still very much a part of the 21st century world, and new ghost legends seem to be appearing all the time. When I began researching ghosts and haunted places for my book, I expected mostly to find stories dating to the 19th century and earlier: Civil War soldiers, cowboys, maybe some Puritans. But in addition to these stories, I found many that are modern: houses and buildings that are newly haunted, their ghosts having emerged only in the past few years.
    Colin Dickey
    Colin Dickey
    I found contemporary ghosts in New Orleans, where the ghost of a woman killed during Hurricane Katrina is said to haunt a local burger restaurant.
    I found a ghost in the wake of the September 11 tragedies: walking amid the collected rubble at the Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, dressed as a WWII-era nurse.
    And I found ghosts in the mechanisms of the Internet itself. After a friend of mine died, Facebook continued to bring her face back up in my news feed, asking me to "reconnect" with her; Facebook's algorithms, after all, couldn't distinguish between someone who'd just left the site and someone who'd left us completely.
    Ghost stories and legends of haunted houses seem to persist because (setting aside for the moment whether one actually believes in the paranormal) they fulfill a basic cultural need. Or rather, a set of cultural needs, each of which is important in its own right.
    They can allow us to approach — however indirectly — our own fears and anxieties about mortality, and what lies beyond. And they may also help us negotiate the loss of the loved ones who've gone before us.
    Ghosts also help us contend with tragedy and a world that's frightening for the living. For example, spiritualism — one of the great early homegrown American theologies, in which mediums were believed to communicate with the dead — grew out of this need: a desire to take the sting out of death, and to keep the boundary between life and death a bit more porous, a bit less terrifying. And sure enough, spiritualism in this country tended to flourish when Americans were dying in greatest numbers from less-than-natural causes: after the Civil War and World War I, for example, when families were forced to grieve for young men before they were ready.
    On the horizon, a &#39;ghost ship&#39; appears
    Out in the distance, a 'ghost ship' appears on Lake Superior
    The case of the haunted burger joint in New Orleans is another good example: A local woman named Vera Smith was killed during Hurricane Katrina, and now her ghost supposedly haunts the local restaurant built near where her body was found. To exorcise her ghost, the restaurant's owners built a small shrine to her on the side of the building. Vera wasn't a politician or a celebrity, but she was important to her local community, and the story of her ghost has been one way of keeping her memory alive: Now customers ask about the shrine, and learn a little bit more about her past and her legacy in the process.
    Additionally, ghost stories are one way we have of filling in the gaps in the historical record. Often, they are micro-histories: stories and legends surrounding a single house, a single hotel, a single cemetery. Everyone grew up with that one weird house at the end of the block: the one with the peeling paint, the weeds in the yard, the closed blinds. We never knew what was going on with that house, who owned it, why it was different from all the rest, so we made up ghost stories about it, dared each other to ring the doorbell on Halloween, and sped up whenever we walked past it. Telling each other ghost stories — even about very famous houses — seems to be one way we have for making sense of some of the stranger and anachronistic buildings that surround us.
    Ghostly image captured in fatal accident photo
    Ghostly image captured in fatal accident photo
    After all, even during the Information Age, when so much data is at our fingertips, there's still so much we don't know. Ghost stories seem, for many people, to continue to be a vibrant and necessary tool to help us face that unknown.