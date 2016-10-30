Comey channels J. Edgar Hoover

Story highlights Charles Kaiser: With letter to Congress, Comey goes further than J. Edgar Hoover

Comey should remember the FBI's dark legacy before taking such actions, Kaiser says

Charles Kaiser is the author of "1968 In America," "The Gay Metropolis" and "The Cost of Courage." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) James Comey has violated the first duty of the director of the FBI: Do no harm.

And don't forget your history.

Anyone who goes to work every day in a building named after J. Edgar Hoover must always remember that he is running an agency that abused our democracy continuously when Hoover was running it, for nearly five decades. Hoover's harassment of his political enemies, combined with a strong penchant for blackmail, reached a heinous peak in the 1960s when he used secret tapes from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s bedroom to try to scare the civil rights leader into committing suicide.

Charles Kaiser

By going public the way he did last Friday, Comey has actually taken Hoover's secret abuses a step further. His gratuitous disclosure of the discovery of new emails (which may or may not have anything to do with Hillary Clinton) has done more to politicize the bureau than anything done by any other FBI director since Hoover died in office in 1972.

Not only was there no requirement for Comey's action, it was also a brazen violation of the Justice Department's fundamental principles of nonpartisanship, as Comey was repeatedly reminded before he insisted on this reckless course. There is no ethical justification for commenting in public on an ongoing investigation, and there is no justification for his de facto intervention in an election.