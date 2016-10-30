Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins Mexican GP

Nico Rosberg finishes second

Rosberg leads title race by 19 points

Verstappen and Vettel clash again

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton survived a first corner scare at the Mexican Grand Prix to claim his eighth victory of the season and further eat into the championship lead of his Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

Pole sitter Hamilton briefly took to the grass as he locked up under pressure, Rosberg also went off as he tangled with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the opening skirmishes.

But otherwise two-time defending champion Hamilton was untroubled in the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez with Rosberg limiting his losses with second place.

The German has a 19-point lead over his team rival with just two rounds remaining as he bids for his first world title.

Verstappen, cleared by race stewards of any blame for the first corner incident with Rosberg, had quite a race, attempting to pass the title leader for second on lap 55 but not making it stick.

