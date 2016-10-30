Story highlights Rabbits come in many shapes, sizes and colors -- and so do their breeders

Katya Rezvaya took portraits of them at a convention last year in Oregon

(CNN) Last year, Katya Rezvaya went to a rabbit-breeders convention in Portland, Oregon. But unlike most there, she went with cameras in hand, not rabbits.

In fact, she doesn't even have a rabbit. She has always liked them, though, and after watching a documentary called "Rabbit Fever," she was amazed at how grand in scale the rabbit breeding community is.

The documentary showcases a national convention held by the American Rabbit Breeders Association, whose annual event brings together more than 20,000 rabbits as they compete for prizes.

Rezvaya wanted to learn about the kinds of people she saw in "Rabbit Fever," and she thought she'd go to one of the conventions and make portraits of the people there.

"My impression was, 'Oh my God, so many rabbits,' " Rezvaya recalled. "I don't know what I was expecting when I was going there, because this idea was totally unpredictable."

