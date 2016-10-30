Turkey fires more than 10,000 public officials

Story highlights Turkey uses emergency decree to fire more than 10,000 public servants

It also shuts down 15 pro-Kurdish media organizations

(CNN) Turkey continues its crackdown on government opponents following a coup attempt in July.

Under a legislative decree published Saturday, Turkish authorities fired more than 10,000 public servants for alleged ties to the movement affiliated with exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, and shut down 15 Kurdish media companies for alleged ties to militant Kurdish groups, state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

The new decree "made it easier to sack public officials believed to be members of terrorist organizations or groups involved in activities against the country's national security," Anadolu reported.

The 10,131 dismissed government employees were alleged to have ties to Gulen, a US-based Turkish cleric, and his movement, which Turkey blames for the failed July coup and considers a terrorist organization.

The decree also effectively grants President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the power to appoint all the heads of Turkey's universities by abolishing a system in which academics picked the top candidates for rectors of the schools. Academics had selected a slate of rector candidates at the institutions for more than two decades.

