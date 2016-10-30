Turkey fires more than 10,000 public officials

(CNN) Turkey continues its crackdown on government opponents following a coup attempt in July .

The new decree "made it easier to sack public officials believed to be members of terrorist organizations or groups involved in activities against the country's national security," Anadolu reported.

The 10,131 dismissed government employees were alleged to have ties to Gulen, a US-based Turkish cleric, and his movement, which Turkey blames for the failed July coup and considers a terrorist organization.

Targeting Kurds

The 15 Kurdish media companies are accused of ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has been battling the Turkish state off and on for some 30 years.

Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider it to be a terrorist organization.

The media shutdown is the latest in an escalation of moves against prominent Kurds.

There have been calls in parts of Istanbul to protest the move to close the Kurdish media outlets and the detention of the mayors.

Rising tensions sparks US travel warning

The US Consulate in Istanbul ordered all civilian family members of its consulate staff to leave Turkey on Saturday.

The move follows a travel warning from the State Department.

"The Department of State made this decision based on security information indicating extremist groups are continuing aggressive efforts to attack US citizens in areas of Istanbul where they reside or frequent," the warning said.

A travel warning for southeast Turkey, especially urban centers near the Turkish-Syrian border, has been in effect since Monday.