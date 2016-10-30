USGS: 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes central Italy

Story highlights Central Italy was hit by a strong earthquake with a 6.6. magnitude

The earthquake occurred near the site of two powerful quakes that hit Thursday

(CNN) A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck central Italy Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) according to USGS, hit roughly 3 miles (5 kilometers) from Preci, not far from where two powerful quakes hit Thursday.

Both of those earthquakes -- which had respective magnitudes of 5.5 and 6.1 -- did not result in any reported deaths. But the destruction of nearby historic structures prompted people to view the damage as a loss to their cultural heritage.

Rescuers had also expressed fear of mudslides and remained wary about the risk of bringing heavy equipment up narrow roads linking the towns, villages and hamlets in a hilly region of the country.