'American Horror Story' to do 'crossover' season

Most binge-worthy TV shows
'American Horror Story' – Each season of "American Horror Story" has a different storyline, so binging this show is a bit like choosing your own adventure (or nightmare). Here are some more suggestions for binge-worthy shows and series.
'Mr. Robot' – Christian Slater, left, plays the titular character on "Mr. Robot," the anarchist leader of a hackers collective that includes Rami Malek. The pilot premiered online and via streaming services in May and was renewed for a second season before its USA network premiere in June. Malek's main character has drawn praise for his portrayal of a security engineer and vigilante hacker who struggles with social anxiety disorder and clinical depression. Often, plot lines dealing with national security and privacy ring true to life.
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' – Viewers either love or hate Tina Fey's Netflix passion project, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," starring Ellie Kemper. Fans gobbled up the campy comedy when it launched, with many making it through the first 13 episodes in one sitting.
'The X-Files' – With a reboot on the way there's no better time to binge-watch "The X-Files," which originally aired on Fox for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002.
'Silicon Valley' – With only two seasons and 18 episodes to its name, "Silicon Valley" was a highly rated choice for binge-watching. Each episode is packed with raunchy jokes and cringe-inducing nerdiness to make viewing a breeze.
'Twin Peaks' – With a reboot of David Lynch's cult series "Twin Peaks" planned for 2017, there's no better time to catch up on the backstory of who killed Laura Palmer (played by Cheryl Lee).
'Master of None' – Hit comedy "Master of None" made its debut on Netflix in November. Comedian Aziz Ansari plays a 30-something struggling to make sense of life in New York City in a way that anyone who's even been a 30-something will relate to.
'Bloodline' – The premise of "Bloodline" could appeal to anyone who's ever had family tension. But a taste for the macabre is required to sit through the first season of this Netflix drama, which stars Kyle Chandler ("Friday Night Lights"). The second season is expected in 2016.
'Homeland' – Showtime's espionage thriller "Homeland" thrives on twists and turns -- some of which threaten the fate of the world -- with a splash of romantic tension and family drama thrown into the mix. If you love high stakes or secretly wish you were a government spy, this is your show.
'The Honourable Woman' – "The Honourable Woman" is an unfolding mystery, holding back just enough in each episode to keep the intentions of powerful businesswoman Nessa Stein hidden until the very end. This eight-episode political thriller, which won Maggie Gyllenhaal a Golden Globe for best actress, won't have a second season, so it's perfect for a quick, one-day binge.
'The Americans' – With the fourth season of "The Americans" starting in March 2016, there's no better time to catch up on this Cold War thriller. Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys star as two Soviet KGB officers posing as an American couple in the suburbs of Washington. From there, it's one plot twist after another to see how things will end for them.
'Band of Brothers' – For some American history buffs, the World War II series "Band of Brothers" is worthy of an annual viewing, even if it takes 11 hours. The 10-part miniseries based on the World War II journey of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne's Easy Company features an ensemble cast of stars before they became famous -- Michael Fassbender, Ron Livingston, Marc Warren, Simon Pegg, Damian Lewis, James McAvoy and Tom Hardy, to name a few.
'Dead Like Me' – "Dead Like Me" earned points for being "funny as s---t" thanks to a cast that included Mandy Patinkin, Jasmine Guy and Ellen Muth playing grim reapers who walk among us. "They knew when to cut and run before it got stupid," one Redditor said. Binge-watchers can draw their own conclusions over whether "Dead Like Me" -- which was created by Bryan Fuller ("Hannibal," "Wonderfalls") -- was canceled prematurely after two seasons while breezing through its 29 episodes.
'House of Cards' – Political thriller "House of Cards" may be binge-worthy by design as a Netflix original series that comes out one season at a time. But some recommend only watching a few episodes in each sitting to better savor the saga of Frank and Claire Underwood's conniving ways. The series stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.
'Firefly' – "Watching the first episode of 'Firefly' and deciding to binge-watch the rest is like getting into a relationship with someone you know will die in 24 hours." That pretty much sums up how fans felt after FOX pulled the plug on the Joss Whedon cult hit in 2003. It also makes "Firefly" short and captivating enough to watch in a day.
'Freaks and Geeks' – "So easy to binge watch because it's so short," as one Redditor said, and, "like 'Firefly,' you'll feel heartache when it's over." Judd Apatow's short-lived "Freaks and Geeks" captured the awkwardness of high school in one short season from 1999 to 2000. It also shows stars Seth Rogan, James Franco and Jason Segel getting their start in front of the camera.
'The West Wing' – Political drama "The West Wing" ran seven seasons from 1999 to 2006, drawing critical and popular acclaim. Though some debate the quality of the show after creator Aaron Sorkin's departure after season 4, the characters and dialogue kept audiences hooked, making it a strong candidate for reruns and binge-watching.
'Orphan Black' – "Orphan Black" fans have eagerly tuned in each week to see the talented Tatiana Maslany act opposite herself as clones, sometimes assuming up to five roles in the same episode. Cliffhanger endings in each episode make binge-watching all the more satisfying, especially while fans await season 4.
'The Wire' – No list of binge-worthy TV shows would be complete without HBO's "The Wire," which began to take off in the middle of its five-season run thanks to binge-watchers. Good news for those who want to binge-watch the old-fashioned way, with DVDs: The series was released on Blu-ray in 2015.