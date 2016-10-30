Bill would ban refugees from settlement in Australia, PM says

Story highlights Prime Minister hopes bill will close borders from refugees illegally entering the country

Humanitarians: This bill is a "severe and entirely unnecessary step" in Australia's refugee policy

(CNN) Refugees who make the harrowing journey by sea to Australia might want to think twice about that perilous voyage.

They won't be allowed to settle if a new law gets passed. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has introduced a new piece of legislation that would prevent refugees and asylum-seekers from ever settling in the country if they came by boat.

The announcement, which has come three years after the prime minister vowed to close the door to refugees who were smuggled by boat, has been blasted as a "severe and entirely unnecessary step" by one humanitarian group.

'Unflinching and unequivocal message'

At a press conference Sunday, Turnbull decided to send an "absolutely unflinching, unequivocal message" by proposing a ban on refugee settlements should they arrive by boat. He said the law would be fairer to refugees going through the visa application process.

Read More