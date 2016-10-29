Story highlights A suspect is in custody for the Detroit hit-and-run, police say

The Detroit officer was killed late Friday

The Polk County, Florida, deputy was injured early Saturday

(CNN) Hit-and-run drivers struck two law enforcement officers in separate states within a few hours of each other, killing one of them and seriously injuring another, officials said.

Officer Myron Jarrett, an eight-year veteran of the Detroit police force, was in the midst of a late-night traffic investigation Friday on the city's west side when he was killed by a Dodge truck "traveling at a high rate of speed," Detroit Police Chief James Craig told CNN affiliate WDIV

Jarrett, 40, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Our prayers and condolences go out to the Jarrett, 12th Precinct, and the entire Detroit Police Department (DPD) family on the tragic loss of one of Detroit's finest, police Officer Myron Jarrett," Craig posted Saturday on Facebook.

Suspect Steven Patrick Guzina

A Detroit police spokeswoman said Saturday afternoon that a suspect was in custody, but she declined to name him because he was not yet arraigned.

