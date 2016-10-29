Jose Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal boat crash

Story highlights The pitcher and two friends were killed early on the morning of September 25

Fernandez died of head and body injuries

(CNN) Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez had cocaine in his system when he and two friends were killed in a boat crash last month off Miami Beach, the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's office said Saturday.

Associate Medical Examiner Kenneth Hutchins listed "boat crash" as the cause of death and also said Fernandez was legally drunk with a blood-alcohol concentration of .147.

Fernandez, 24, suffered blunt-force injuries to the head and torso, along with skull and jaw fractures when the boat he was in hit a jetty near Miami Beach in the early morning hours of September 25.

Fernandez and two friends, Emilio Jesus Macias and Eduardo Rivero, were found dead later that morning after their boat was discovered near South Pointe Beach on Government Cut.

Coast Guard personnel on patrol noticed the vessel upside down on the north end of a rocky jetty shortly after 3:15 a.m.

