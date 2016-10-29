Day by day: Key moments from the Justin Ross Harris trial

But then the story took a turn.

An investigation followed and, just three months later, Ross Harris was indicted on murder charges. Since then, he has spent long days in a courtroom in the small town of Brunswick, Georgia, watching each side present its case in a bid to answer the question: Is Harris a grieving father who will forever live with the mistake he made -- or a killer who was leading a double life?

Here's how the Justin Ross Harris trial has unfolded, day by day:

Justin Ross Harris listens to jury selection during his murder trial.

Day 1: Monday, October 3

During the state's opening statements, Prosecutor Chuck Boring painted Ross Harris as a man who was living a double life. "You will see the deception and the double life. How he behaved and how he lied in this case," Boring said. "The defendant intended to kill Cooper and he intended to do all the things that killed Cooper."

Day 2: Tuesday, October 4

Defense attorney H. Maddox Kilgore argued during his opening statements that Cooper's death was not premeditated, but an accident. "What you are going to see here in this trial, is that responsible is not the same thing as criminal. The evidence will show that Ross loved that little boy more than anything. Cooper's death was an accident. It was always an accident and that is what he told the police over and over again. This was accident. Not intentional," Kilgore said. Then he claimed the lead investigative agency, the Cobb County Police Department, "made up" evidence.

Akers Square Mill shopping center witness, James Hawkins, recalls how he attempted to perform CPR on Cooper after Harris pulled the boy out of his car. He broke down on the stand while describing how Cooper felt. "It was like blowing through a busted bag. He was gone," he told jurors.

Day 3: Wednesday, October 5

As several first responders took the stand, jurors saw disturbing photos and video of Cooper's lifeless body lying on the hot asphalt of the shopping center. Justin Ross Harris appeared to cry and hid his face into his hands. Some jurors hid their faces and at least one juror cried, as the gruesome images were displayed on a courtroom monitor. "He had some scratches on his face. He had a shirt that had bicycles on it and little tennis shoes," said Brad Shumpert, a technician with the Cobb County Police Department's Evidence Unit.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark holds a booking mug shot of Justin Ross Harris.

Court was in recess from Thursday, October 6, until Wednesday, October 12, due to Hurricane Matthew.

Day 4: Wednesday, October 12

For the first time, jurors saw images of Cooper when he was still alive. Prosecutors showed video of Harris and his son ordering breakfast at Chick-fil-A on the morning of June 18. Cooper was balanced on Harris' hip as they ordered their meal. The boy was alert and awake when he left with his father. Restaurant general manager, Charles Christopher Redmon, recalled telling police at the time, "Man, he was absolutely in love with his kid."

Jurors are shown a video of Ross Harris and his son at Chick-fil-A.

Day 5: Thursday, October 13

One of Cooper's daycare teachers at Home Depot's Little Apron Academy, Keyatta Patrick, testified that Ross Harris seemed like a loving parent, who took pictures of his son every day. She recalled that about two weeks before Cooper died, she noticed Harris had stopped taking pictures of his boy. "I just thought it was kind of strange that he stopped," Patrick said. "So I asked him, you don't take pictures anymore? And he said no, because he's getting older."

One of Cooper Harris' teachers, Keyatta Patrick, takes the stand.

Day 6: Friday, October 14

Former Atlanta escort Daniela Doerr told jurors that Ross Harris paid her $125 for what she described as thirty minutes of "vanilla sex," on May 31, 2014, two weeks before Cooper's death. She remembered that Harris "was dumpy, short, had no presence about himself. You could tell he didn't care about how he looked." They had three sexual encounters that month, she said.

Former escort Danielle Doerr testifies that Ross Harris paid her for sex.

Day 7: Monday, October 17

Testimony from Cobb County police forensic computer analyst Ray Yeager, who examined Harris' computer, revealed five links to the social media website Reddit containing the words "child free." The state later called Harris' former friend and colleague, Home Depot engineer Alex Hall. During cross-examination, defense attorneys produced a chat log in which Hall sent Harris a link to a "child free" subreddit. Hall told jurors it was he who had sent the link all along, explaining that it was a page advocating not having children. The chat log showed Harris' response to the link was "grossness."

Day 8: Tuesday, October 18

Jurors again were shown photos of Cooper's body taken during the autopsy. Medical examiner Dr. Brian Frist described in detail how Cooper may have suffered in the time leading up to his death. "He would have experienced nausea. He would have had a headache, he would have become dehydrated. He may have had seizures. Even at his young age he would have had anxiety, because he's been in a car seat before and he's just strapped in there and he probably would have struggled as he was becoming more and more uncomfortable," Frist said.

Day 9: Wednesday, October 19

As Cooper died inside his father's SUV, temperatures peaked at 125 degrees Fahrenheit, according to heat transfer expert David Brani of Applied Technical Services, who conducted a test inside Harris' car. At 12:45 p.m. — around the time Ross Harris returned to his car after lunch -- the inside of his SUV would have been around 98 degrees, said Brani. Medical examiner Dr. Brian Frist had testified Cooper may have still been alive at that temperature. The defense brought into question the accuracy of the heat test, drawing attention to multiple unknown variables.

Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney Chuck Boring shows the jury a photo of a child's car seat in the back seat of Harris's car.

Day 10: Thursday, October 20

Up to this day, five women, including one minor, testified that Ross Harris communicated with them on the day Cooper died. Again and again, jurors heard vulgar, sexually explicit messages exchanged between Harris and the women, along with graphic photos of genitalia. One of the women, Jaynie Meadows carried on a one-year relationship with Harris that started when she was 18 years old. She said they only met once in person, but nonetheless they fell "in love." She testified that Harris told her, if it wasn't for Cooper he would have left his wife. In cross-examination, defense attorneys produced a letter Meadows wrote to Harris, shortly after he was arrested, telling him she knew how much he loved Cooper and would never do anything to hurt him.

Day 11: Friday, October 21

For the first time, jurors heard from Harris -- in his own words in a video shown in court -- what happened on the day Cooper died. Lead investigator Detective Phil Stoddard questioned Harris hours after he was taken into custody. Harris told Stoddard, he was "careless" when he got in the car and that Cooper was "probably asleep." "As I was driving down, when I looked to my right to change lanes, I thought I was seeing things," said Harris. "Then I lost it. I pulled in. I couldn't compose myself." When asked about his marriage to Leanna, Harris told Stoddard, "We have a pretty strong relationship. We are about to find out if that is true or not." Jurors also got a glimpse into Harris' relationship with his wife, as they watched interview-room video of the couple meeting for the first time since their son's death. In a surprising moment, Leanna asked Harris, "Can I ask you a weird question? Do you want to have more kids?" Harris tells her, "Absolutely, I want to have more kids. Just because we lost one child, it doesn't mean we can't have anymore. I want a family. We have a family."

Day 12: Monday, October 24

Jurors again heard directly from Ross Harris, when prosecutors played a second interrogation video from the night he was arrested. In the video, Harris tried to negotiate the legal elements of cruelty with lead detective Stoddard. He said Harris told him, "But there was no malicious intent," after the interview room camera had been switched off. Stoddard also testified to what he smelled inside the car that day. "There was a foul odor inside the vehicle," he said, "I associate that odor with death. It is that foul, stale strong odor that you associate with a dead body," he said.

Justin Ross Harris in court on Thursday, July 3.

Day 13: Tuesday, October 25

Sparks flew in the courtroom as the lead defense attorney cross-examined Stoddard. Kilgore highlighted multiple inconsistencies in Stoddard's testimony during a preliminary hearing in July, 2014. Back in 2014, Stoddard testified that Harris searched for the term "how hot does it need to be for a child to die inside a hot car." It was later revealed that a video titled "How hot does it get inside a parked car," appeared on Harris' Reddit homepage and he clicked on it. Citing motive, Stoddard testified in 2014 that Harris had visited a subreddit group named "child free for people who advocate child free living." "As it turns out," Kilgore said, "this child-free subreddit was discovered by Alex Hall, Harris' friend. And Alex was the one that directed Harris to this site." Stoddard agreed. Kilgore pressed Stoddard on the stand, asking repeatedly when he knew this was the case. Stoddard responded multiple times that he couldn't "recall" when he found that information.

Day 14: Wednesday, October 26

Cobb County Police detective David Raissi confirmed lead detective Stoddard's account that Ross Harris uttered the phrase "but there was no malicious intent" as he "debated" why he was being charged with a crime. Raissi said he was taken aback by "the way" Harris was debating. "Specifically the wording, the vernacular which was language that was not of a lay person. As a police officer or a lawyer you understand ... malicious intent or malice, that is pretty specific to certain statutes, so the words that he said caught my attention," said Raissi. Defense attorney Maddox Kilgore pointed out that Harris' brother-in-law works in law enforcement in Alabama and that Harris also had worked as a police dispatcher in that state. Urged by the state, Raissi testified there was no "malice" or "malicious intent" statute in Alabama. On re-cross, the defense pointed out there is no evidence that Harris researched the terms "malicious intent" on his computer.

Day 15: Thursday, October 27

Jurors saw up close the SUV in which Cooper died. After the viewing, defense attorney Kilgore filed a mistrial motion, arguing that "jurors have been given free reign to substitute their vantage point for the evidence." Prosecutor Chuck Boring called the car "the murder weapon" and argued that jurors had "to see where the defendant is sitting for those 30 seconds while he is messing around in his car that morning while his child was sitting right beside him." Judge Mary Staley denied the mistrial motion. Later in the day, digital forensics expect Jim Persinger testified that Harris had deleted his Chrome web search history before June 6, 2014. In cross-examination he told jurors, "I believe he [Harris] is crafty. I believe that some of the methods that he used to hide the information, to delete the information was an intentional move." Additionally, a sixth woman testified that she was sexting with Harris on the day Cooper died.