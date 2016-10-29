Kerber looks to top sensational season at WTA final

Story highlights Angelique Kerber eases into WTA final

(CNN) Angelique Kerber is one win away from topping a fantastic season after cruising past Agnieszka Radwanska to make the WTA title match in Singapore.

The world number one easily dismissed the Polish player 6-2 6-1 in the end-of-season tournament and will now meet Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova in Sunday's decider.

Kerber has enjoyed huge success in 2016 with victories in the Australian Open and US Open to add to a Wimbledon final appearance -- knocking Serena Williams off the top of the rankings during her progress.

Her opponent on Sunday has also risen up the rankings in 2016, from 38th to eighth. Cibulkova started slowly in her semi-final against Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova but emerged 1-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 winner. A victory Sunday would give the 27-year-old her biggest tournament triumph to date.

But shhe faces a tough task against the buoyant star of the 2016 tour.

