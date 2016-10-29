Story highlights The Indians, who haven't won the World Series since 1948, could clinch the title with a win in Game 5, which is Sunday night in Chicago

The Cubs haven't won the World Series since 1908

(CNN) If the Chicago Cubs don't do something fast, the long-suffering misery in Chicago will continue.

Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis each hit home runs, and Corey Kluber stymied the Cubs for the second time in this series, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 7-2 win in Game 4 of the World Series at Wrigley Field on Saturday night.

The win gives the Indians a 3-1 series lead. They are a game away from winning their first championship since 1948.

This marks the 47th time that the World Series stands at 3-1. The previous 46 times, the team leading 3-1 has won the series 40 times (87.0%) and has won Game 5 on 26 occasions (56.5%).

The Cubs haven't won the World Series in 108 years, and until this year, they hadn't even reached the Fall Classic since 1945. The 71-year wait between championship appearances is the longest stretch for any team in the four major American sports (MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL).

