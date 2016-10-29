Story highlights This will not be the first time Ferrell will campaign for Clinton

Ferrell once supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

(CNN) Hillary Clinton will get some help from comedian Will Ferrell on Saturday.

The comedian will campaign for Clinton in Raleigh, Durham and Carrboro, North Carolina, headlining a series of events aimed at exciting young voters about the Democratic nominee.

The "Old School" star will meet with students at the North Carolina State football tailgate in Raleigh in the morning and then visit two campaign offices in the surrounding area later in the day.

This will not be the first time Ferrell will campaign for Clinton.

The actor visited a Las Vegas casino with former President Bill Clinton before the Nevada caucuses in February. The Clinton campaign turned the visit into a video that features the celebrity telling Nevada voters to caucus for Clinton.

