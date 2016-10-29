Tyra Banks: 'Enough of the damn emails'

Story highlights The model and TV personality quoted Bernie Sanders in a CNN interview Saturday

Banks says Hillary Clinton wants to be "transparent" about new email probe

(CNN) Model and TV personality Tyra Banks is on the campaign trail, encouraging voters in Georgia to vote for Hillary Clinton. But when asked by CNN's Fredricka Whitfield Saturday if reports of a new probe into Clinton's emails had made campaigning more difficult, Banks quoted the Democratic presidential nominee's former rival.

"I actually don't think there's anything new. To quote Bernie Sanders, 'enough of the damn emails,'" she said.

"We are here to unite to the country, to have hope and not to have hate. That is why I'm here. So enough of that," she added.

Banks also described her "personal connection" to Clinton, who she met eight years ago on her talk show. It was then, she told Whitfield, that Clinton impressed her, after rejecting the offer of receiving her questions in advance.

"So I asked her, when she got to the set, right before she was about to walk out, I said, 'Why did you do that?' And she said, 'I just want to be real, raw, prepared for whatever you want to talk about, and I trust I'm going to be able to rise to the occasion of whatever you say.' I was just like, 'Oh, my gosh.' That's unheard of," Banks said.

