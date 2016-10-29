Comey finds himself center stage in final days of 2016 election

Story highlights Comey is under fire from the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic lawmakers

He sent FBI employees a letter informing them of his letter to Congress

Washington (CNN) James Comey is suddenly a major player in the final act of the presidential campaign.

His decision to notify Congress Friday of newly discovered emails potentially related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private server shook the campaign and came over the objections from the nation's top law enforcement officials.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch and her deputy, Sally Yates, disagreed with Comey outlining how the FBI was dealing the review of emails found on a computer shared by Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin, a top Clinton aide, according to law enforcement officials familiar with the discussion.

Comey notified Congress anyway, going against what an agency official said was longstanding Justice Department and FBI practice to not comment publicly about politically-sensitive investigations within 60 days of an election. But Comey was clearly balancing the need to uphold his bureau's commitment to transparency and fairness against the massive political ramifications of his decision.

Comey acknowledged that balance in a letter to bureau employees.

