Trump tears into US judicial system

Golden, Colorado (CNN) Donald Trump warned voters Saturday about the "cancer" of public corruption and argued the US judicial system is like that of a "third-world country" after new reports surfaced about disagreements between top officials at the FBI and Department of Justice.

Trump picked up on the news reports to once again argue that there is a "rigged system" at work and to pitch his candidacy to voters as that of an outsider who will take on the "establishment" in Washington and work to "end government corruption."

Law enforcement officials told CNN that the Justice Department warned FBI Director James Comey that his plans to publicly notify Congress about his bureau's review of emails that may be related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server would be against department policy to not comment on investigations so close to the election.

Comey announced the new development in a statement Friday to top members of Congress, over the disagreements of top DOJ officials, including Attorney General Loretta Lynch, officials said.

"Folks, we're living in a third-world country. This has never happened before. This is the lowest point in terms of our judicial system. This is the lowest point in the history of our country. Remember that. And when I talk about a rigged system, let's see what happens. Let's see what happens," Trump said as he rallied supporters here.

