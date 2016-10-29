Breaking News

Carl Bernstein on Clinton email controversy: 'It's not Watergate'

By Josiah Ryan, CNN

Updated 1:58 AM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bernstein not watergate clinton emails ac360_00000711
bernstein not watergate clinton emails ac360_00000711

    JUST WATCHED

    Carl Bernstein on Clinton emails: 'It's not Watergate'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(14 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Donald Trump says the controversy over Hillary Clinton's emails "is bigger than Watergate"
  • Journalist Carl Bernstein -- one-half of the reporting team that broke the Watergate story -- disagrees

(CNN)Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein Friday night seemingly contradicted a talking point repeated by Republican nominee Donald Trump, saying that newly discovered emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server did not rise to the occasion of Watergate, the scandal that brought down President Nixon in 1974.

"Its not Watergate," Bernstein told Anderson Cooper on CNN's "AC360."
    "Watergate was about a criminal President of the United States who presided over a criminal administration from the day he took office to the day he left," Bernstein said, referring to then-President Richard Nixon.
    Bernstein, however, did not dismiss the latest controversy as insignificant.
    "This is nonetheless about a hugely serious event in which a secretary of state was clearly reckless, endangered national security by her handling of emails," he said.
    Read More
    Trump responded more than once Friday to the latest revelations by comparing the email Clinton controversy to Watergate.
    It "is bigger than Watergate," he said, for example, speaking in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.