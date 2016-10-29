Story highlights As recently as Sunday, Clinton led Trump 50% to 38% in the poll

The survey was taken before Friday's announcement that the FBI was reviewing emails related to Clinton's private server

Washington (CNN) A new national poll that was taken before Friday's bombshell announcement that the FBI was reviewing emails related to Hillary Clinton's private server finds the Democratic nominee and Donald Trump in a tight race.

Clinton's 47%-45% edge in the new Washington Post/ABC tracking poll released Saturday is within the poll's 3-point margin of error. As recently as Sunday, Clinton led Trump 50% to 38% in the poll.

Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson is winning 4% while Green Party candidate Jill Stein is at 2%.

The tracking poll improves Trump's standing by 1 percentage point in CNN's Poll of Polls, which averages the five most recent publicly released national polls that meet CNN's standards for publication. Clinton is leading 47% to Trump's 42% in polls taken from October 17 to 26.

More than 80% of registered Republicans are likely voters in the Washington Post/ABC poll, up from 75% a week ago. The poll ascribes some of Trump's success to his improved standing among independents. He's gone from a 6-point deficit among that group to a 16-point advantage, with more Republican-leaning voters in their ranks.

