Jane Merrick is British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) When Tony Blair was Britain's Prime Minister, he was master of controlling a narrative. Out of office, he can tell when one is unfolding in the wrong direction.

Blair's latest successor, Theresa May, has successfully managed to paint the 48% of the UK population who voted against leaving the EU as the 1% -- an out-of-touch global elite who don't understand the needs of ordinary voters. Remainers who complain about Brexit are shouted down for being sore losers or for trying to subvert the will of the British people.

No wonder Blair sounded irate in a BBC radio interview on Friday when he highlighted the 16 million Remain voters who had been "disenfranchised" by the Brexit result.

For a moment, we saw some of the hunger and passion of the old Blair when he was leader of the opposition in the 1990s, desperate to change the political climate and overturn Conservative rule. Remain voters are now the "insurgents," Blair said.

He spoke of the "political homeless" who felt happy neither with the Conservatives' "hard Brexit" position (where Britain is cut off from the European Union's single market) nor the "hard left" of Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party.

