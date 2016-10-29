Yemen: Airstrikes leave dozens dead

Story highlights Airstrikes target a prison and kill at least 68 people, including inmates, Houthi rebels say

The United Nations calls the Yemen conflict a "humanitarian catastrophe"

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) A pair of airstrikes targeting a Yemeni prison killed dozens of people, including inmates, off the nation's west coast Saturday, the nation's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry said.

The airstrikes, which targeted the port city of Hodieda, killed at least 68 people and injured 38 others, according to the ministry. It said the death toll from the attack would likely rise once bodies are pulled from the rubble.

The strikes come on the heels of last week's 72-hour "cessation of hostilities" between Houthi rebels and a pro-Yemeni coalition led by Saudi forces.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Asseri, said the airstrikes hit what he called a security building "used by Houthi militias ... as a command and control center for their military operations."

The 'forgotten war' rages on

