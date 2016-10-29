Yemen: Airstrikes leave dozens dead

Story highlights The airstrikes target a prison and kill at least 43 inmates, the government says

The United Nations says the Yemen conflict is a "humanitarian catastrophe"

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) A pair of airstrikes targeting a Yemeni prison killed dozens of inmates off the nation's west coast Saturday, the nation's Houthi-controlled Defense Ministry said.

The airstrikes, which targeted the port city of Hodieda, killed at least 43 inmates, according to the Defense Ministry. It said the death toll from the attack would likely rise once bodies are pulled from the rubble.

The airstrikes come on the heels of last week's 72-hour "cessation of hostilities" between a pro-Yemeni coalition led by Saudi forces and Houthi rebels.

The 'forgotten war' rages on

CNN Map

In early 2015, Houthi rebels -- a minority Shia group from the north of the country -- drove out the US-backed government, led by President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and seized the capital, Sanaa.

Read More