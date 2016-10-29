Story highlights US warns of potential attacks on US citizens in areas of Istanbul

Turkey has become more volatile with terrorist attacks and a coup attempt

(CNN) The US government has ordered all civilian family members of its Istanbul consulate staff to leave Turkey because of increasing threats from terrorist organizations, according to a travel warning issued Saturday by the US State Department.

"The Department of State made this decision based on security information indicating extremist groups are continuing aggressive efforts to attack US citizens in areas of Istanbul where they reside or frequent," the warning said.

The warning goes beyond the one issued Monday that urged Americans to avoid traveling to southeast Turkey, especially urban centers near the Turkish-Syrian border, because of recent terrorist attacks.

Turkey has become increasingly volatile in the past year because of terrorist attacks at home and its involvement in the Syrian civil war.



