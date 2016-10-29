Breaking News

Thousands of displaced people flood Mosul as ISIS loses ground

By Sheena McKenzie and Tim Lister, CNN

Updated 11:44 AM ET, Sat October 29, 2016

Story highlights

  • UN fears ISIS may use civilians as human shields in battle for Mosul
  • Iraqi security forces recapture al-Shura area south of the city

(CNN)Thousands of civilians -- many of them women, children and the elderly -- have streamed into central Mosul as ISIS militants retreat from surrounding towns, witnesses told CNN Saturday.

The civilians from southern villages appear to have been forced into the city by ISIS, and witnesses said they looked to be in poor condition, with no food or accommodation.
    Their arrival comes amid United Nations officials' fears that ISIS could use civilians as human shields against Iraqi and Kurdish forces who are battling to recapture Iraq's second-largest city.
    However it is unclear what ISIS' intention is for these particular civilians.
    An Iraqi girl, displaced by the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, is pictured near Qayyarah on Friday.
    An Iraqi girl, displaced by the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, is pictured near Qayyarah on Friday.
    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, said earlier in the week that his office had evidence of several instances where ISIS had forced civilians to leave their homes in outlying villages and head to Mosul.
    The UN had also received reports that civilians suspected of disloyalty had been shot dead, he said.
    "We are gravely worried by reports that (ISIS) is using civilians in and around Mosul as human shields as the Iraqi forces advance, keeping civilians close to their offices or places where fighters are located, which may result in civilian casualties," Zeid said.
    Displaced Iraqi families gather near Qayyarah on Friday.
    Displaced Iraqi families gather near Qayyarah on Friday.
    "There is a grave danger that (ISIS) fighters will not only use such vulnerable people as human shields but may opt to kill them rather than see them liberated," he said.
    ISIS has used the same tactic in previous battles in Iraq, notably in Falluja in June.

    Towns cleared of ISIS

    Meanwhile Iraqi security forces continue their advance on Mosul. The district of al-Shura, 25 kilometers south of the city, was emptied of ISIS fighters after an attack on Saturday, army officials told CNN.
    Around 35 ISIS militants were killed and six vehicles destroyed during the battle, which lasted several hours.
    The army said it set up a humanitarian corridor for 250 civilians to escape to the nearby town of Qayyara.
    Iraqi forces also launched an operation to cut ISIS supply lines west of Mosul, according to a statement released on Saturday by Hashd al Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs).
    The PMUs are fighting alongside the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they attempt to re-take Mosul from ISIS.

    Unknown fate of detainees

    Iraqi troops patrol the town of Hamdaniya, 30 kilomters east of Mosul.
    Iraqi troops patrol the town of Hamdaniya, 30 kilomters east of Mosul.
    According to witnesses, ISIS has also released some of the approximately 600 people detained after a gun battle erupted in Mosul's southern neighborhood of Wadi Hajar on Monday.
    While civilians were released, those who had previously worked for the Iraqi police or security forces were taken to another location, in the city's southern suburb of Abu Saif.
    It's unknown what happened to these detainees.
    Another 150 people were said to have been detained by ISIS following raids on an eastern part of the city where former members of Iraqi security forces are known to live.

    Reports of executions

    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, October 28. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    U.S. military personnel take cover in a bunker after a mortar alarm was sounded at a coalition air base in Qayyara, Iraq, on Friday, October 28. An Iraqi-led offensive is underway to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city and the last major stronghold for ISIS in the country.
    An Iraqi forces member stands on top a military vehicle near the village of Sin al-Dhuban, south of Mosul, on Thursday, October 27. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Iraqi forces advance toward Sin al-Dhuban on October 27.
    Women and children grieve over the grave of a family member at a Qayyara cemetery damaged by ISIS on October 27.
    Iraqis who fled Mosul reunite with relatives at a refugee camp in the Khazir area on Wednesday, October 26.
    A family walks near billowing smoke from burning oil wells and sulfur fires that were set by ISIS fighters on October 26.
    An Iraqi federal police vehicle clears a checkpoint in Qayyara on October 26.
    Residents of Qayyara wait for distribution of food and water rations on October 26. Local water sources have been contaminated by the burning oil and sulfur.
    A woman wears a mask to alleviate her difficulty breathing due to the contaminated air in Qayyara on October 26.
    A suspected ISIS member sits handcuffed outside his home during an operation by Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces in Tob Zawa, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 25.
    Iraqi forces patrol the Kirkuk area for members of ISIS on October 25. The terror group has launched surprise attacks in other parts of Iraq, including Kirkuk, to distract coalition forces from the Mosul campaign and to tie up their resources elsewhere.
    Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces advance toward ISIS positions in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Soldiers give first aid to an injured boy in Tob Zawa on October 25.
    Children dance and play inside the Baharka camp outside Irbil, Iraq, on October 25.
    Iraqi families walk at a camp for displaced people near Qayyara on Monday, October 24.
    Families displaced by the Mosul operation wait for food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Displaced families gather near Qayyara on October 24.
    The displaced receive food near Qayyara on October 24.
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces take positions as they start to move toward the Imam Reza and Tizxirab villages of the Bashiqa district on Sunday, October 23.
    Iraqi forces distribute fruit to children in the village of al-Khuwayn, south of Mosul, after recapturing it from ISIS on October 23.
    Iraqi forces talk with a family in al-Khuwayn on October 23.
    Kurdish security forces detain a suspected member of ISIS in the eastern suburbs of Kirkuk on Saturday, October 22.
    Spent bullet cartridges litter the street around the Jihad Hotel on October 22, where ISIS militants battled Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk the previous day.
    An Iraqi forces member helps a man push a car as they arrive at a refugee camp in Qayyara on October 22.
    Iraqi special forces hold a cross found in the Christian town of Bartella on October 22. Iraqi forces recaptured Bartella but still faced some resistance in the area.
    An Iraqi boy who lost an eye in fighting between government forces and ISIS poses for a photograph in the Debaga refugee camp on October 22.
    Iraqi forces hold a position on the front line, near the village of Tall al-Tibah, on Friday, October 21.
    Gen. Abdel Ghani al-Asadi, who leads Iraq&#39;s counterterrorism forces, sits in Bartella on October 21 after the town was reclaimed.
    A Kurdish Peshmerga soldier mans a post on the outskirts of Mosul on Thursday, October 20. The coalition is advancing closer to Mosul, an ISIS stronghold since 2014.
    Peshmerga fighters look over a village during an assault near Bashiqa on October 20.
    A coalition fighter covers his ears before another fires artillery on ISIS positions in Nawaran on October 20.
    Coalition fighters hold a position near Bashiqa on October 20.
    Peshmerga forces are seen during an attack on ISIS targets in the village of Naveran.
    A flag flies as Peshmerga fighters prepare to fire a rocket near Bashiqa on October 20.
    A Peshmerga fighter takes aim near Naveran on October 20.
    Iraqi soldiers travel along a road near Qayyara as clouds of black smoke rise in the sky on Wednesday, October 19.
    Iraqi special forces advance toward Mosul on Wednesday.
    Displaced people flee their homes on October 19.
    Iraqi forces fire a howitzer toward the village of Tall al-Tibah on October 19.
    Iraqi soldiers raise their weapons in celebration on the outskirts of Qayyara on October 19.
    A man stands in front of a fire from oil that had earlier been set ablaze by members of ISIS in the Qayyara area on October 19.
    Iraqi soldiers look on as smoke rises from the Qayyara area.
    A street is covered with smoke from the Qayyara fire.
    Iraqi forces head toward the front lines near Qayyara on Tuesday, October 18.
    Iraqi forces in Bajwaniyah on October 18.
    People flee their homes amid the fighting on October 18.
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after a coalition airstrike in Mosul on October 18.
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke came from oil wells ISIS set on fire to limit the visibility of coalition pilots.
    Kurdish Peshmerga forces are on the front line in Nineveh, Iraq, on October 18.
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. ISIS fighters have built tunnels below residential streets to escape from airstrikes.
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on Monday, October 17.
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Zardak mountain on October 17.
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene on October 17.
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    The raids follow reports earlier in the week of ISIS executing 232 people.
    The terror group carried out the mass killings Wednesday, punishing people who had defied its orders, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights arm told CNN.
    "ISIS executed 42 civilians in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Also on Wednesday ISIS executed 190 former Iraqi security forces for refusing to join them in the Al Ghazlani base near Mosul," said Ravina Shamdasani of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
    An Iraqi man waves a white flag as his family flees the fighting Thursday.
    An Iraqi man waves a white flag as his family flees the fighting Thursday.
    The International Organization for Migration reported the Mosul operation had displaced 16,566 people as of Friday.

    CNN's Laura Smith-Spark and Mohammed Tawfeeq contributed to this report