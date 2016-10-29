Thousands of displaced people flood Mosul as ISIS loses ground

(CNN) Thousands of civilians -- many of them women, children and the elderly -- have streamed into central Mosul as ISIS militants retreat from surrounding towns, witnesses told CNN Saturday.

The civilians from southern villages appear to have been forced into the city by ISIS, and witnesses said they looked to be in poor condition, with no food or accommodation.

However it is unclear what ISIS' intention is for these particular civilians.

An Iraqi girl, displaced by the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, is pictured near Qayyarah on Friday.

The UN had also received reports that civilians suspected of disloyalty had been shot dead, he said.

"We are gravely worried by reports that (ISIS) is using civilians in and around Mosul as human shields as the Iraqi forces advance, keeping civilians close to their offices or places where fighters are located, which may result in civilian casualties," Zeid said.

Displaced Iraqi families gather near Qayyarah on Friday.

"There is a grave danger that (ISIS) fighters will not only use such vulnerable people as human shields but may opt to kill them rather than see them liberated," he said.

Towns cleared of ISIS

Meanwhile Iraqi security forces continue their advance on Mosul. The district of al-Shura, 25 kilometers south of the city, was emptied of ISIS fighters after an attack on Saturday, army officials told CNN.

Around 35 ISIS militants were killed and six vehicles destroyed during the battle, which lasted several hours.

The army said it set up a humanitarian corridor for 250 civilians to escape to the nearby town of Qayyara.

Iraqi forces also launched an operation to cut ISIS supply lines west of Mosul, according to a statement released on Saturday by Hashd al Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs).

The PMUs are fighting alongside the Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they attempt to re-take Mosul from ISIS.

Unknown fate of detainees

Iraqi troops patrol the town of Hamdaniya, 30 kilomters east of Mosul.

According to witnesses, ISIS has also released some of the approximately 600 people detained after a gun battle erupted in Mosul's southern neighborhood of Wadi Hajar on Monday.

While civilians were released, those who had previously worked for the Iraqi police or security forces were taken to another location, in the city's southern suburb of Abu Saif.

It's unknown what happened to these detainees.

Another 150 people were said to have been detained by ISIS following raids on an eastern part of the city where former members of Iraqi security forces are known to live.

Reports of executions

The raids follow reports earlier in the week of ISIS executing 232 people.

The terror group carried out the mass killings Wednesday, punishing people who had defied its orders, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights arm told CNN.

"ISIS executed 42 civilians in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Also on Wednesday ISIS executed 190 former Iraqi security forces for refusing to join them in the Al Ghazlani base near Mosul," said Ravina Shamdasani of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

An Iraqi man waves a white flag as his family flees the fighting Thursday.

The International Organization for Migration reported the Mosul operation had displaced 16,566 people as of Friday.