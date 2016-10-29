Story highlights
- Sunderland 1-4 Arsenal
- Gunners go top of Premier League
- Manchester City also chasing top slot
(CNN)Arsenal has piled up the pressure on Sunderland with a 4-1 drubbing -- a result that has takes the Gunners top and leaves the Black Cats stranded at the foot of the English Premier League.
The lead could be temporary as Manchester City has the chance to leapfrog Arsenal if it can beat West Bromwich Albion by enough goals later on Saturday.
The early fixture started well for Arsene Wenger's men with an opening goal from Alexis Sanchez, though Sunderland managed to get back into the game through a Jermain Defoe penalty.
Wenger made a crucial substitution, bringing on Olivier Giroud who scored twice before another Sanchez strike secured all three points for the Gunners.
The Arsenal manager refused to take credit for the change, telling reporters that it was the quality on the bench that made his job easier.
"I think the performance overall was good," he said. "We had a good first half. The second half was good in the first five, 10 minutes ... suddenly it was 1-1 and again we had a great response."
Sunderland boss David Moyes though the scoreline was harsh and praised the effort of his players.
He told reporters: "The message is the players are giving everything they can. You can see that today. It wasn't for the lack of effort or the lack of trying. They played against a team with good quality."
"We frustrated Arsenal and I think the time when we got the goal we were the better team. We warranted a goal and we looked more likely to score a goal than at any time during the game.
"I think our defending was poor at times. I think it was more disappointing, our defending of crosses."
Arsenal's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to close the gap on the Gunners as they take on current champions Leicester City.
More to follow ...