(CNN) Arsenal has piled up the pressure on Sunderland with a 4-1 drubbing -- a result that has takes the Gunners top and leaves the Black Cats stranded at the foot of the English Premier League.

The lead could be temporary as Manchester City has the chance to leapfrog Arsenal if it can beat West Bromwich Albion by enough goals later on Saturday.

The early fixture started well for Arsene Wenger's men with an opening goal from Alexis Sanchez, though Sunderland managed to get back into the game through a Jermain Defoe penalty.

Wenger made a crucial substitution, bringing on Olivier Giroud who scored twice before another Sanchez strike secured all three points for the Gunners.

The Arsenal manager refused to take credit for the change, telling reporters that it was the quality on the bench that made his job easier.

